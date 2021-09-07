Sept. 7 blotter: Drone flies over residence Sep 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A purse reportedly was stolen from a vehicle on Coal Mine Way and Firehouse. n The reporting party was hunting in the Teanaway area when someone started shooting toward the reporting party’s blinds. No one was injured.n A non-injury collision was reported on state Route 97 and West University Way.n A subject reportedly was standing in the street acting like he was directing traffic on East First Avenue and North Pine Street.n Two dogs reportedly were locked in a Lincoln Navigator in a parking lot on the Central Washington University campus.n A wooden pole, unknown if power or telephone, reportedly fell to the ground on North E Street and East Washington Avenue in Roslyn.n A vehicle reportedly struck a guardrail on Westside Road and Banti Creek.n A suspect reportedly broke into a shed and stole a propane tank, rolling magnet and BBQ on state Route 970.n The window of a 2005 Subaru Outback reportedly was broken out while parked at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.n A non-injury collision was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.n Five subjects reportedly were arguing on North Pearl Street and East Fourth Avenue, then a man grabbed a women.n A woman in her 20s with short hair reportedly was looking into vehicles on East First Street in Cle Elum.n Two men were arguing at the Rotary Pavilion on North Pearl Street. n The reporting party’s wallet was stolen out of her purse while she was shopping at a store on North Ruby Street.n A bull reportedly was in the middle of the roadway on Wilson Creek and Rader Road.n A drone reportedly flew over a residence on North Brook Lane.FireKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):No fire calls were reported during this time period.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 6-7 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):n A 44-year-old Everett man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree burglary, third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft. Bail $25,000.n A 20-year-old Fall City man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff's deputies for felony violation protection order, attempt to elude and hit and run. Bail $50,000.n A 25-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for second-degree assault and third-degree theft. Bail $10,000.n A 20-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for unlawful imprisonment/domestic violence. Bail $1,000.n A 22-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for second-degree assault. No bail.n A 38-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail. 