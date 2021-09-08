Sept. 8 blotter: Flag pole lines cut Sep 8, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A woman in a Ford pickup reportedly appeared to be going through mailboxes on Lambert Road and Seaton Road. n Keys to a ranch and office reportedly were stolen from a key chain at the Silver Ridge Ranch Campground in Easton.n A large dog with a red rope reportedly was running at large on Madison Street in Cle Elum.n A teenage male reportedly was sitting on the trunk of his vehicle, blocking the right-hand lane on West Bowers Road and Reecer Creek.n A burglary was reported on South Main Street.n The flag pole lines reportedly had been cut on North Pearl Street. The reporting party found the flag folded neatly in the lobby of the building.n An aggressive dog was reported in a front yard on Lincoln Avenue in South Cle Elum.n A dead cat was reported in the middle of the roadway on East 10h Avenue and East University Way.n A couch/daybed and mattress were reported in a ditch off of North Water Street and West 26th Avenue. n An East Sanders Road resident reported other people’s mail stuffed in their mailbox.n A theft was reported on East Patrick Avenue.n A vehicle reportedly struck a building on West Dolarway Road.n A stop sign was reported stolen on West Mount Adams Court and North Water Street.n A tree was reported on a power line on Airport Road.FireKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):No fire calls were reported during this time period.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 7-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):No arrests were reported during this time period. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mattress Criminal Law Highway Crime Transports Pole Daybed Kittcom Road Vehicle Theft Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleSept. 2 blotter: 'Worst nightmare'Ellensburg celebrates return of Rodeo ParadeEllensburg school board seeks path to local controlSept. 6 blotter: Black bear walks by The BrickEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandate4-H endowment lamb brings $14,000 at Friday's annual market saleSept. 1 blotter: Man attacked while mowingEllensburg Rodeo returns to action in a big wayKittitas School District will not police the mask mandate Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter