Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A woman in a Ford pickup reportedly appeared to be going through mailboxes on Lambert Road and Seaton Road.

n Keys to a ranch and office reportedly were stolen from a key chain at the Silver Ridge Ranch Campground in Easton.

n A large dog with a red rope reportedly was running at large on Madison Street in Cle Elum.

n A teenage male reportedly was sitting on the trunk of his vehicle, blocking the right-hand lane on West Bowers Road and Reecer Creek.

n A burglary was reported on South Main Street.

n The flag pole lines reportedly had been cut on North Pearl Street. The reporting party found the flag folded neatly in the lobby of the building.

n An aggressive dog was reported in a front yard on Lincoln Avenue in South Cle Elum.

n A dead cat was reported in the middle of the roadway on East 10h Avenue and East University Way.

n A couch/daybed and mattress were reported in a ditch off of North Water Street and West 26th Avenue.

n An East Sanders Road resident reported other people’s mail stuffed in their mailbox.

n A theft was reported on East Patrick Avenue.

n A vehicle reportedly struck a building on West Dolarway Road.

n A stop sign was reported stolen on West Mount Adams Court and North Water Street.

n A tree was reported on a power line on Airport Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 7-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

