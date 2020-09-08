Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A cow reportedly died due to eating plastic that was blown from a neighbor’s unsecured trash on Robinson Canyon Road and Cove Road.
n Two men reportedly got out of a vehicle and broke the window of another vehicle and proceeded to fight the occupants of the other vehicle on Interstate 90, mile post 62.
n A neighbor’s children reportedly were throwing plums into the reporting party’s backyard on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum. The reporting party asked the children to stop and they ran away then returned and started throwing plums again.
n A man reportedly was outside a business on South Canyon Road throwing items, kicking and yelling curse words. When asked to stop he threatened to beat up the reporting party.
n A dog reportedly was locked in a Chevy 1500 pickup for the past three hours in the Hyak parking lot.
n A shed reportedly was picked up by the wind and landed near Reecer Creek. The reporting party was concerned the wind would pick it back up again.
n A hit and run was reported on South Canyon Road.
A group of 12 to 15 subjects reportedly were sitting on a lawn on South Chestnut Street. The reporting party asked them to separate and they refused.
n A tree reportedly fell and was blocking part of the roadway on Berry Road.
n An AR-15 reportedly was stolen from a tent at the Lake Kachess Campground.
n Someone reportedly has been stealing potted plants from a back patio on North Alder Street.
n A transient male reportedly has been living in a lodge on North Pine Street.
n A black Smith and Wesson 9MM with one clip reportedly was lost on Forest Service Road 9702.
n A tree was reported in the roadway on Vantage Highway and Fairview Road.
n A live power line was reported down on East Tacoma Avenue.
n Two small juveniles reportedly were throwing rocks on Helena Avenue.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Campfires were reported on Forest Service Road 9726-205.
n A family with a campfire was reported on Forest Service Road 5400-401.
n Multiple subjects reportedly were standing around a campfire on Manastash Road, mile post 8.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 7-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 40-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree assault. No bail.
n A 32-year-old Selah man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for harassment. Bail $1,000.