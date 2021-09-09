Support Local Journalism


Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A man in his 40s with a bald head and cuts on his face and back of his head tried to approach a vehicle in a parking lot on South Water Street.
  • A slab of shattered glass was reported in the roadway on Reecer Creek Road.
  • Merchandise reportedly was taken out of a package left at a mailbox on Woods and Steele Road. There has been an ongoing problem with mail theft in the area.
  • A non-injury collision involving a Ford pickup and a Chevy Silverado was reported on state Route 97.
  • A package reportedly was stolen from a mailbox on East Acacia Lane.
  • A hit and run was reported on Suncadia Trail.
  • A man reportedly was trapped in a vehicle on its top off the roadway on Interstate 90.
  • A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on South Water Street.
  • Parents picking up children from school reportedly was causing a traffic hazard on East First Street. The line was moving slowly and the reporting party was going to be late for a doctor’s appointment.
  • Mail theft was reported on North Stonebridge Street.
  • Groceries reportedly were stolen on North Ruby Street.
  • Traffic reportedly was backed up for two mile on North Cora Street and West 15th Avenue.
  • Thefts were reported on North Ruby Street.
  • The reporting party advised that a live camera at the residence is showing a black bear in an alley off South Second Street in Roslyn.
  • A package was reported stolen on Watson Cutoff Road.
  • A bicycle was reported stolen on East First Avenue.
  • A black and white dog that was loose on East Foster Avenue and South Pine Street reportedly bit the reporting party.
  • A vehicle reportedly possibly struck a building on North Alder Street.
  • A burglary was reported on South Main Street.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A vehicle fire involving a motorhome towing a front-end trailer with another vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 8-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • A 38-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of no contact/protection order violation/domestic violence. No bail.

