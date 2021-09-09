Sept. 9 blotter: After-school traffic jams For THE DAILY RECORD Daily Record Staff Sep 9, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A man in his 40s with a bald head and cuts on his face and back of his head tried to approach a vehicle in a parking lot on South Water Street.A slab of shattered glass was reported in the roadway on Reecer Creek Road.Merchandise reportedly was taken out of a package left at a mailbox on Woods and Steele Road. There has been an ongoing problem with mail theft in the area.A non-injury collision involving a Ford pickup and a Chevy Silverado was reported on state Route 97.A package reportedly was stolen from a mailbox on East Acacia Lane.A hit and run was reported on Suncadia Trail.A man reportedly was trapped in a vehicle on its top off the roadway on Interstate 90.A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on South Water Street.Parents picking up children from school reportedly was causing a traffic hazard on East First Street. The line was moving slowly and the reporting party was going to be late for a doctor’s appointment.Mail theft was reported on North Stonebridge Street.Groceries reportedly were stolen on North Ruby Street.Traffic reportedly was backed up for two mile on North Cora Street and West 15th Avenue.Thefts were reported on North Ruby Street.The reporting party advised that a live camera at the residence is showing a black bear in an alley off South Second Street in Roslyn.A package was reported stolen on Watson Cutoff Road.A bicycle was reported stolen on East First Avenue.A black and white dog that was loose on East Foster Avenue and South Pine Street reportedly bit the reporting party.A vehicle reportedly possibly struck a building on North Alder Street.A burglary was reported on South Main Street.Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line): A vehicle fire involving a motorhome towing a front-end trailer with another vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum.Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 8-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 38-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of no contact/protection order violation/domestic violence. No bail. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 