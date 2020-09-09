Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A vehicle reportedly hit a deer and knocked it into a ditch off of Manastash Road and Cove Road.
n A power pole reportedly was struck by a farm tractor on Moe Road.
n A gate was reported stolen on Glen Drive in Cle Elum.
n A collision was reported on Umptanum Road.
n A two-vehicle collision was reported on state Route 970.
n A non-aggressive bear reportedly was walking around town on South First Street in Roslyn.
n A dog reportedly was chewing on a bone and the reporting party believed it was not an animal bone of Owl Ridge Drive near Cle Elum.
n Produce was reported stolen from the Central Washington University garden on Alder Street.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A smoke investigation was reported on West Dry Creek Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 8-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 23-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence, third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
n A 24-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’d deputies for two count of possession of controlled substances. Bail $5,000.
n A 37-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for a no contact/protection order violation. Bail $1,000.