Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A vehicle reportedly hit a deer and knocked it into a ditch off of Manastash Road and Cove Road.

n A power pole reportedly was struck by a farm tractor on Moe Road.

n A gate was reported stolen on Glen Drive in Cle Elum.

n A collision was reported on Umptanum Road.

n A two-vehicle collision was reported on state Route 970.

n A non-aggressive bear reportedly was walking around town on South First Street in Roslyn.

n A dog reportedly was chewing on a bone and the reporting party believed it was not an animal bone of Owl Ridge Drive near Cle Elum.

n Produce was reported stolen from the Central Washington University garden on Alder Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A smoke investigation was reported on West Dry Creek Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 8-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 23-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence, third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

n A 24-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’d deputies for two count of possession of controlled substances. Bail $5,000.

n A 37-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for a no contact/protection order violation. Bail $1,000.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.