The City of Ellensburg passed a motion to approve the design and agreement for the creation of the rodeo mural artwork “in substantially similar form” at their May 15 city council meeting.
The mural will be displayed on the Craig’s Hill Reservoir water tower on the west-facing side overlooking the Rodeo’s grandstands. The approved design was submitted by The Rural Mural Plural group, which consists of three individuals.
The rodeo mural is a part of a City of Ellensburg effort to commemorate the historic 100-year anniversary of the Ellensburg Rodeo. The city council approved a project to install a rodeo-themed mural during their Jan. 17 city council meeting.
At the meeting, City Manager Heidi Behrends Cerniwey said the mural would have a five-year lifespan due to expected maintenance repairing the water tower within the next five to 10 years.
There were over 20 artist proposals submitted to the City of Ellensburg by the end of March, Behrends Cerniwey said.
At the end of March, three finalists were given three weeks to provide a final design proposal to the city. The final selection, by The Rural Mural Plural, was unanimously chosen last Wednesday by the members of the Mural Selection Committee, Behrends Cerniwey said at the May 15 meeting.
The City’s Arts Commission reviewed The Rural Mural Plural’s design at their May 11 meeting and also unanimously endorsed the design.
According to the City of Ellensburg’s Public Information Officer Nicole Klauss, work on the mural will begin in the middle of June and will take a week and a half to complete.
There will be minor revisions to the design before the contract with The Rodeo Mural Plural group is finalized, Klauss said.
“There are some minor additions or minor changes that the selection committee would like to edit and that is to add ‘Since 1923’ in some script to the bottom, and we’re going to look at maybe adding a ‘th’ to (100), and look at also a little bit more contrast to the animals and the human on the mural,” Behrends Cerniwey said at the meeting.
The total cost of the mural agreement with The Rural Mural Plural is $22,000. The city council previously authorized $25,000 for the project at their Jan. 17 meeting.
The Centennial Celebration for the Ellensburg Rodeo takes place during Labor Day Weekend, beginning Aug. 30 and concluding on Sept. 4.