The City of Ellensburg passed a motion to approve the design and agreement for the creation of the rodeo mural artwork “in substantially similar form” at their May 15 city council meeting.

The mural will be displayed on the Craig’s Hill Reservoir water tower on the west-facing side overlooking the Rodeo’s grandstands. The approved design was submitted by The Rural Mural Plural group, which consists of three individuals.


