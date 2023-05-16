The City of Ellensburg’s Bike Month community rides will depart on Saturday, May 20, according to a City of Ellensburg press release.
This year’s community rides will include an opportunity for community members to try out adaptive bikes brought to the event by the Outdoors for All Foundation.
Outdoors for All will supply around 20 adaptive bikes such as tandems and therapeutic bikes to enrich the quality of participation for seniors, children and community members will disabilities.
The City of Ellensburg encourages residents to stop by Unity Park from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 20 for youth helmets, fittings, bike bell giveaways, adaptive bike demos and information about Ellensburg’s trails.
The Independent Order of Oddfellows Lodge No. 20 will be giving away free bikes while supplies last, according to the city. Seth Mills with Bicycle Mobile Services will provide bike safety checks prior to the departure of two community rides leaving from Unity Park.
The Ride to Renslow Community Trail Ride, a 26-mile roundtrip off-road on the Palouse to Cascades Trail leaves at 9 a.m. Riders only wanting to participate in half the ride can join the group at 9:30 a.m. at the Kittitas Depot.
Return transportation is optional for riders who don’t want to bike back, according to the release.
Skinny bike tires are not advised for the ride.
There is also a shorter ride opportunity around the Palouse to Cascades reconnection trail in Ellensburg, which totals 5.38 miles round-trip. This ride departs from Unity Park at 9:15 a.m.
The City of Ellensburg partnered with Kittitas County Public Health Department, The Recycle Shop, Bicycle Mobile Services, Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, Ellensburg Downtown Association, Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail Coalition, Central Washington Disability Resources, CWU, Washington State Parks, Ellensburg School District, the City of Kittitas and Friends of the Kittitas Depot.