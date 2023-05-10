Following a report of an imminent threat at Ellensburg High School around 12:28 p.m. Wednesday, Ellensburg School District entered a lockdown.
Command jurisdiction has been given to the Ellensburg Police Department, Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers said.
A 1:04 p.m., ParentSquare notice posted by ESD Administrator Beau Snow says EPD arrived promptly and began clearing the building.
“At this time in cooperation with EPD it was determined that there is no credible threat,” Snow said on behalf of the EHS Administration. “We realize that this was a traumatic event for students and staff and will have counselors available tomorrow to help any student.”
A statement released by ESD at 2:31 p.m. signed by Superintendent Jinger Haberer and ESD Security Director Neil Musser attributed the threat report to swatting incidents, which had been reported across Washington state Wednesday.
Swatting is a false report of an emergency or violence meant to illicit an immediate tactical law enforcement response, ESD said.
“While no credible evidence indicate that recent threats are legitimate, ESD takes all threats seriously,” the ESD statement said. “We act immediately to provide for the safety and security of our students and our staff.”
The school district says counselors are available for all students within the district and they have requested additional presence from law enforcement at all ESD schools.