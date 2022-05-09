Bryan Elliott announced his candidacy for Kittitas County Auditor, according to a news release from the candidate’s campaign.
Elliott is an Ellensburg native and U.S. Army veteran.
“I’m running for County Auditor because it’s time to reinvigorate the office with a spirit of innovation and a customer-focused attitude. I believe the voters deserve a choice at the ballot box and residents deserve a government that works to ‘get to yes’ when they ask for assistance.” Elliott said.
After graduating from Central Washington University, Elliott became a commissioned Army officer. He served five years on active duty, including an overseas deployment in the Middle East, and will soon take command of a Troop in the Washington Army National Guard.
Elliott said he will focus on engaging the community and providing a transparent election process.
“I will proactively reach out and engage the community, so they understand what happens inside the Auditor’s Office — particularly around elections,” Elliott said. “I will invite people in to see how the process works when their ballot is received by the county — the safeguards that are in place and the transparency measures that are employed. This is critical to maintaining a sense of integrity and trust in our electoral system.”In terms of administrative function and customer service, Elliott said his efforts will include an overhaul of the office website “so the public can find the information they need whenever it is most convenient for them.”
County Commissioner Brett Wachsmith offered his endorsement of Elliott’s campaign.
“Bryan brings over a decade of private sector and military leadership experience to the position and will leverage these skills to drive improvements in the office. He will bring fresh perspectives and will react with urgency to provide the highest level of service to the citizens of Kittitas County,” Wachsmith said.
Elliott and his wife, Sierra, live in Ellensburg with their 3-year-old son, Jackson.For more information about Elliott and the campaign at BryanElliott.org.