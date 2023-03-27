When Bill and Frank Arnold's parents came to Ellensburg to start Arnold True Value Hardware Ranch and Home in October 1973, their biggest challenge was "the city."
"(The city) just didn't want the growth," said Bill Arnold. "(My parents) were fighting tooth and nail to get into the town."
Decades later, the twin brothers say they are still here because of the Ellensburg community.
"We're here seven days a week," Frank Arnold said. "We're here because we care about the community."
Customer service is the secret to the longevity of the multigenerational business, the brothers said. It has allowed Arnold's Ranch & Home to thrive and evolve in Ellensburg for nearly 50 years.
Frank and Bill's father, Bob, was a master plumber from Minnesota. Their parents came to Ellensburg looking for a new adventure.
"It was a big, total start-over," Frank Arnold said.
Despite the barriers their parents faced, they established Arnold's Ranch and Home in 1973. The two brothers started working with their parents in the ranch and home store at the age of 11.
"It was get out of school, and you came down and went to work," Frank Arnold said.
Bill recalled a "ton of empty shelves," when his parents first started their business. Today, every shelf is lined with various hardware and related items.
The brothers started the process of buying their father's business in 1985 and finalized it in 1989 at "fair market value." With the purchase, the burden of rebuilding inventory and learning accounting and banking requirements fell squarely on their shoulders.
When the brothers got started, they "didn't have capital," they had only themselves, Bill said.
"You had to prove yourself," Frank said. "You had to make it work ... everybody's counting on you."
Over the years, the business has faced challenges from keeping and maintaining a workforce to a drought struggle during the 1980s to the more recent pandemic.
In keeping with their hard-working, self-sufficient mindset, the brothers and their business weathered all obstacles. They proudly say that they didn't take any "handouts" for businesses during the pandemic.
"I think that's how we were raised," Frank said. "You don't see that in a lot of people anymore."
The greatest challenge the brothers faced was a break-in where their entire blue jeans and glove inventory was stolen, they said.
"That was a big thing because it was something we never dealt with before," Bill said.
Frank took the theft personally.
"This is where we're at more than we are at home," Frank said. "... This is homegrown, you know? This is us. It's not a ... big corporation. This is what we are."
Despite obstacles and challenges, Arnold's True Value Hardware Ranch & Home remains.
While the inventory has changed to keep with the times, the Arnold brothers remain committed to the Ellensburg community.
"My greatest success is when somebody leaves here with confidence ... that what you've told them and how to fix something — that they... feel good about that."
"You look at all the people that work here and all the people you support and you're able to raise and support those people and their families throughout the years, and that to me... is a real accomplishment," Frank said.