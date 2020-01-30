Where GG’s Salon on North Main Street caters to the women with manicures and salon services, the latest addition to the Pine Street business community is all about the guys.
Clean Cut The Men’s Shop at 415 N. Pine St. hit the ground running with its grand opening a little over a month ago with four chairs and everything a fella might need for his grooming and hairstyle. And just to make sure she covered all the bases, owner Crystal Gansereit, installed two flat screen televisions high above the door, locked into the sports stations.
“I’m invested in GG’s over on Main, but this is my first business on my own,” said Gansereit, who’s a Kittitas Secondary School graduate. “This space is the perfect size for what we’re doing.
“I feel like the timing is right and we need something like this. Our community’s growing and there’s a need for a full-service barber shop. The other thing is that I like the potential of Pine Street. Pine Street is great place for new businesses and we’re seeing quite a bit of foot traffic so far.”
Clean Cut The Men’s Shop offers assorted men’s hair, shave, beard and body products by Suavecito, with brand items that include T-shirts, ballcaps and the like. But what they do is cut hair and provide a little extra.
“We offer men and boys cuts using the latest techniques. Each haircut comes with a scalp massage and a shampoo at the end,” Gansereit said. “We offer a little more, which I think separates us from a regular barber shop.
“We offer the latest trends, but it’s mostly about what the customer wants or needs.”
They currently have four chairs and stylist Morgan Shield doing the cutting. The plan is to expand staff and production as business grows. But for the time being, it’s Crystal Gansereit working the front end and Morgan Shield on the grooming side, providing the personal touch customers in historic downtown Ellensburg have come to expect.
“It’s been exciting so far. There’s been quite a bit of foot traffic. We were open for the Brewfest and it was just packed, and that was a lot of fun,” she said. “There used to be a time when Pine Street was thriving. I feel like the business climate is changing down here and we just need to get others excited.”