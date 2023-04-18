...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees each
morning from this morning through Thursday morning.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning, and then from 2 AM PDT until
8 AM PDT again Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even though the spring has been colder
than normal, with most nights having below freezing low
temperatures, crop planting has begun. A freeze warning is in
effect to warn of needed crop protection from expected
freezing temperatures during the next few nights.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Community Development Services office to close on Wednesday
Kittitas County Community Development Services office will have a temporary office closure on Wednesday, April 19.
The office will be closed all day for records archiving and staff training, the County said in a press release. They will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Building inspections scheduled will still occur, but requests for building and fire inspections on Thursday, April 20, will only be accepted online or by calling an automated inspection request line, the county said in the release.