Night Lights Senior Exhibit
Central Washington University’s Bachelor of Fine Arts student Cyann Lillevold will be displaying her senior exhibition artwork, “Night Lights,” on Monday, May 22.

Using long-exposure photography, Lillevold looks at astigmatism by “taking control of the light that would usually blind her,” by using mixtures of car lights, handheld lights and more, according to a CWU press release.


