...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL
10 AM PDT SATURDAY...
An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies...
Washington Department of Ecology Eastern Regional Office
Washington Department of Ecology Central Regional Office
Benton Clean Air Agency
Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency
An Air Quality Alert has been issued through 10 AM PDT Saturday May
20 for Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Kittitas, Klickitat, Walla Walla
and Yakima counties due to residual wildfire smoke from Canada.
Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels are currently Moderate to Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups and are expected to slowly improve over the
next day.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions:
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive
persons should limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity,
and follow tips for cleaner indoor air.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
Central Washington University’s Bachelor of Fine Arts student Cyann Lillevold will be displaying her senior exhibition artwork, “Night Lights,” on Monday, May 22.
Using long-exposure photography, Lillevold looks at astigmatism by “taking control of the light that would usually blind her,” by using mixtures of car lights, handheld lights and more, according to a CWU press release.
“I am reshaping the light that once blinded me to highlight the unforeseen adventures that come from traveling,” Lillevold said in the release.
“I use freeway overlooks to capture the light omitted from the cars that drive pass, as well, I ask my models to play their everyday music while they dance around with handheld lights to create abstract drawings of light,” she said.
The exhibit opens in Gallery 231 at Randall Hall on Monday, May 22. A closing reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 26.