Locals and visitors pass by something uniquely historic on the corner of Fourth and Main in downtown Ellensburg.
The Daily Record (founded 1883) sits to the north of Fourth Avenue. The Palace Café (founded 1892) is on the south side of Fourth and Fitterer’s Furniture (founded 1896) is across the street. That trio represents 397 years of local business service, dating back to when the Daily Record operated as the Kittitas Localizer.
The Daily Record has a rich tradition, and though many things have changed over the years, the commitment to fair and balanced local news coverage continues to be the priority.
Through the changes in the industry, to changing views both culturally and philosophically, the Daily Record has adapted with the times.
In November 2017, Pioneer Newspapers sold its media division to the family-owned Adams Publishing Group, based in Minneapolis. APG owns and operates about 100 community newspapers in 11 states.
The Kittitas Localizer, the granddaddy to current operations, printed its first issue July 12, 1883, as a stepping stone to 149 years of journalistic commitment.
Washington Territory wouldn’t be admitted to the Union for another six years. Kittitas County government as an entity was months away, yet locals were kept abreast on current affairs with a local newspaper.
Since 1883, the paper has seen its own fair share of changes. An early major change came on July 4, 1889, after a fire destroyed most of the business district in downtown, including the Kittitas Localizer office. Everything from news type to news files went up in flames.
Then-Publisher David J. Schnebly was able to utilize the presses at the Ellensburg Capitol at Fifth and Pearl to keep on printing. He was proud to announce no issue was ever missed, and the paper had a new name Ellensburg Localizer, according to a story from the 1983 Daily Record.
F. Dorsey Schnebly took over operations in 1898 before selling to Cascade Printing and Publishing in 1903. Cascade also owned the Cascade Miner in Roslyn and the Cle Elum Echo.
J.C. Kaynor and William Zimmerman purchased the property and changed the name to the Evening Record in 1909. The first edition under the new name was July 1, 1909. Kaynor, who was just 22 at the time, and Zimmerman had been employed by the Seattle Post-Intelligencer before purchasing the Record.
Kaynor eventually bought out Zimmerman and published the newspaper for 50 years before selling to James McGiffin in 1958.
On March 14, 1973, the paper dropped the word Ellensburg from the masthead going with The Daily Record and added serving Kittitas County to better reflect its expanded coverage.
The paper was one of the first to move into the computer age, an early adopter to install computers to replace typewriters.
In 1981, under the direction of publisher John Ludtka, the Daily Record became the first newspaper to add a cable TV community information channel to its operation.
Its online presence, printed edition, changes, adaption and expansion are as much a part of the Daily Record’s rich heritage that dates back to before Washington statehood and Kittitas County government was established.
“As market demands have shifted, the Daily Record continues to adapt and change to meet those needs with four print days; a new e-edition platform offers an interactive experience with content as well as national and regional content," current Daily Record General Manager Josh Crawford said. "The Daily Record also provides fully digital and marketing services for businesses.”