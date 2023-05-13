The Daily Record is excited to announce the hiring of Donna Etchey, 25-year veteran of the newspaper industry, as General Manager.
Born and raised in Washington state, Etchey started her newspaper career with the North Kitsap Herald, in Poulsbo, Wash. Most recently she came from Port Townsend, where she was Publisher of the Port Townsend & Jefferson County Leader. Etchey currently serves as Vice President for the Washington Newspaper Association.
Etchey looks forward to connecting with Kittitas County’s business community. She is a Rotarian and has served on the boards of several chambers, including being past president of both the Poulsbo and Kingston chambers of commerce.
“I am very much aware of the responsibility of the region’s local community newspaper, and look forward to reaching out to local business leaders and community members,” Etchey said. “In today’s world, as we face many challenges, it is important to be able to turn to your local community newspaper to find out what is happening in your neck of the woods.”
When she is not at her desk or out in the community, Etchey enjoys traveling, spending time with family and friends, cooking and gardening.
Etchey has three grown children and is proud to be grandmother to two beautiful grandsons, ages 6 and 10.
“We’re thrilled to have Donna as our new General Manager at the Daily Record,” said Michael Distelhorst, Adams Publishing Group Regional President. “Her experience, industry knowledge and community involvement make her a great fit for this market.
“She’s a proven leader with a commitment to providing local news and information to our community.”
In the meantime, Etchey welcomes emails and phone calls at detchey@kvnews.com or 509-925-1414.