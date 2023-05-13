Support Local Journalism


The Daily Record is excited to announce the hiring of Donna Etchey, 25-year veteran of the newspaper industry, as General Manager.

Born and raised in Washington state, Etchey started her newspaper career with the North Kitsap Herald, in Poulsbo, Wash. Most recently she came from Port Townsend, where she was Publisher of the Port Townsend & Jefferson County Leader. Etchey currently serves as Vice President for the Washington Newspaper Association.


