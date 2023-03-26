Phillip and Frank Fitterer, founders and original owners, started their furniture business in 1896. They offered quality furniture and home decoration items to the public. This early truck was used to deliver furniture.
Brad Fitterer retired at the end of 2022 and closed the doors to Fitterer’s Furniture on Main Street. The business had been in his family for 126 years.
Rodney Harwood - Daily Record file
Courtesy of Washington Rural Heritage
Fitterer’s Furniture president and CEO Brad Fitterer still has some of the original furniture dating back to the late 1800s.
The face of Ellensburg business is evolving as commerce in central Washington moves forward in 2023.
The four-generation, family-owned Fitterer’s Furniture wrapped up its operations after 126 years in Ellensburg at the end of 2022, having forged ahead through the Great Depression, two World Wars, the Spanish flu and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fitterer’s Furniture was a fixture on the corner of Fourth and Main. Its illustrious history dates back to 1896 when it was originally located on Third and Main near old Robber’s Roost trading post.
The idea of phasing out had been percolating for the past couple years. CEO and owner Brad Fitterer reached out to family and past employees without interest, before opting to eventually close its doors.
“From a historical standpoint, it’s pretty unusual to have any small business be in the same family ownership for 126 years,” the fourth-generation owner said.
“To the city of Ellensburg, I think it’s pretty unusual to be anchored here across the street from the Daily Record and The Palace, which are three of the oldest businesses in the city.”
Fitterer’s Furniture established itself with its customer service and quality merchandise.
“Closing the store is a huge loss to the community. They were the go-to local furniture store for generations. As a customer, I thought the customer service was amazing,” long-time Jazz in the Valley board member Don Solberg said.
“They would come out and install it, and a week later if you just didn’t like the color, they’d come get it and bring it back. It’s sad to see them go, but I understand the realities of retiring and no one else in the family wanting to carry on the tradition.”
The original business was called Fitterer Brothers Furniture. Phillip and Frank came to Ellensburg in 1896 to manage the popular hotel the Horton House.
Having purchased a considerable amount of furniture for the hotel, Phillip and Frank bought the E.T. Barden secondhand store on the northwest corner of Third and Main near the old Robber’s Roost trading post.
It has been in the family for all that time. Joe and George took over in the 1950s after returning from World War II and worked in the store with their father Clarence until the early 1970s. The firm was eventually turned over to Joe’s son, Jon, in 1973 while he was in college. A nephew, Brad, later joined Jon in 1976.
Jon Fitterer concluded a 40-year career in the furniture business with his retirement in 2011, and Brad eventually purchased Jon’s share.
Fitterer’s Furniture celebrated its 125th year of service two years ago. The end of an era came in 2022 when Brad closed the doors for good.
“We owed it to ourselves and the community to celebrate 125 years,” said Fitterer, who turned 72. “I think the thing I’m most proud of is the relationships we’ve built over the years. I’m proud of our customer appreciation. We believe in Ellensburg. We are so diversified here with our hospital, our daily newspaper, the university, downtown association and the agri-business.”
Jon agreed.
“We prided ourselves in making sure that our customer was happy. When you bought a piece of furniture, you bought a piece of the future. It was going to last that long,” he said. “We were always civic-minded. As a past president, Rotary was always a big part. Mom and Dad were instrumental in helping the Clymer museum get started.
“Respect comes to mind. Respect isn’t something given to you, you have to earn it,” Jon said.