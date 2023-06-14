Support Local Journalism


Cle Elum Mayor Jay McGowan bestowed the honor of Society of American Foresters Washington Chapter Forester of the Year to Cle Elum Fire Advisory Committee member Phil Hess at the June 12 city council meeting.

Hess accepted the award with a bright smile and was met with applause and cheers from the residents, council members and city staff in attendance.


