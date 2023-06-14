Phil Hess (left) stands next to Cle Elum Mayor Jay McGowan (right) before residents of Cle Elum as he accepts the award for the Washington Chapter Forester of the Year. Councilmember Beth Williams (far left) is also pictured.
Fire Chief Mills (far left) stands next to Hess (left) at the June 12 City of Cle Elum City Council meeting. Hess was the recipient of the Washington Chapter Forester of the Year award for his services in Cle Elum and Central Washington over a lifetime of service.
Hess (left) stands next to Mayor McGowan (right) before residents of Cle Elum as he accepts the award for the Washington Chapter Forester of the Year. Councilmember Beth Williams (far left) is also pictured.
Hess (left) stands next to Mayor McGowan (right) before residents of Cle Elum as he accepts the award for the Washington Chapter Forester of the Year. Councilmember Beth Williams (far left) is also pictured.
Phil Hess (left) stands next to Cle Elum Mayor Jay McGowan (right) before residents of Cle Elum as he accepts the award for the Washington Chapter Forester of the Year. Councilmember Beth Williams (far left) is also pictured.
Hess accepts the award for the Washington Chapter Forester of the Year at the June 12 City of Cle Elum City Council meeting.
Caleb Sprouse / Daily Record
Phil Hess (left) stands before residents of Cle Elum as he accepts the award for the Washington Chapter Forester of the Year.
Caleb Sprouse / Daily Record
Fire Chief Mills (far left) stands next to Hess (left) at the June 12 City of Cle Elum City Council meeting. Hess was the recipient of the Washington Chapter Forester of the Year award for his services in Cle Elum and Central Washington over a lifetime of service.
Caleb Sprouse / Daily Record
Hess (left) stands next to Mayor McGowan (right) before residents of Cle Elum as he accepts the award for the Washington Chapter Forester of the Year. Councilmember Beth Williams (far left) is also pictured.
Caleb Sprouse / Daily Record
Hess (left) stands next to Mayor McGowan (right) before residents of Cle Elum as he accepts the award for the Washington Chapter Forester of the Year. Councilmember Beth Williams (far left) is also pictured.
Cle Elum Mayor Jay McGowan bestowed the honor of Society of American Foresters Washington Chapter Forester of the Year to Cle Elum Fire Advisory Committee member Phil Hess at the June 12 city council meeting.
Hess accepted the award with a bright smile and was met with applause and cheers from the residents, council members and city staff in attendance.