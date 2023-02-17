Subscribe
The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce will host its 115th Annual Awards Gala on March 16.
The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce is one of the largest business support and development organizations in central Washington.
The ticket price for the Gala is $65. The ticket will include the awards ceremony, dinner and speeches.
According to a Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce news release, more than 1,800 votes were cast.
The nominees are:
Tickets can be purchased at the Ellensburg Visitor Center and online at kittitascountychamber.com/gala.
