The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) is now offering vital records, such as birth and death certificates, online.

Residents of Kittitas County can now obtain birth and death certificates through a Kittitas County website. The birth certificates that are accessible date back to 1907, and death certificates since 2014 have been made available, the county said in a press release.


