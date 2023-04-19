...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 to 30 expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Kittitas County Public Health Department offering vital records online
The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) is now offering vital records, such as birth and death certificates, online.
Residents of Kittitas County can now obtain birth and death certificates through a Kittitas County website. The birth certificates that are accessible date back to 1907, and death certificates since 2014 have been made available, the county said in a press release.
To request vital records, individuals must be considered qualified applicants, according to the release. A qualified applicant is a parent or guardian.
Records ordered online will be processed within three business days with a $4 processing fee, which goes to Permitium to maintain the online records service, according to the release.