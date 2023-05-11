The 2023 Enterprise Challenge, sponsored by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and the Yakima County Development Association, was held Tuesday at the Dru Bru taproom in Cle Elum. The winners received recognition and a cash incentive. Pictured (from left) are Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce CEO Amy McGuffin, Charlie Seely of Closet Maestro, Leslie Mohlman of RT Advantage, Carmela Solorzano of the Yakima County Development Association and Mary Beth Zins of FLOW Handmade Goods.
Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Amy McGuffin addresses the audience at the 2023 Enterprise Challenge award ceremonies Tuesday night at Dru Bru in Cle Elum.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
CLE ELUM — The small-business world is both competitive and volatile, especially in a post-pandemic climate where a good business plan is absolutely critical.
Two Kittitas County small businesses were able to take advantage of cash incentives and counsel and support they need to get their businesses off to a strong start this year participating in the annual Enterprise Challenge, sponsored by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and the Yakima County Development Association.
Closet Maestro in Ellensburg won the 2023 Enterprise Challenge with its business plan pertaining to innovative storage solutions from closets to garage cabinets and wall beds.
The RT Advantage is an online business of respiratory therapists providing CEU training for the respiratory therapist’s community. The Kittitas County business placed second this year.
NEST + FLOW Handmade Goods, another online business based out of Grandview, was third in the competition that narrowed the field to nine finalists through a series of previous rounds of business training and development.
“When I first started, I didn’t have a clear business plan on what I wanted to do. So, this added more depth to my plan. The big prize with this participation is the perspective they give you and the resources and answers to questions to build that plan. That’s even more important than the prize money,” said Charlie Seely of Closet Maestro. “Even if I didn’t win, this participation was well worth it.”
With The RT Advantage being an online presence, Leslie Mohlman said the information provided through first two rounds was invaluable moving forward.
“I stretched myself a lot doing this, but now we have a path forward in talking with experts in the field and finding out where we are as a business. That is invaluable as far as I’m concerned,” she said. “We intend on hiring employees in 2023, but we’re not a brick and mortar business. So, it’s imperative how to learn how to develop.
“We are providing a continuing education and training surrounding how respiratory therapists develop their skills.”
The biggest benefit participants receive is the counsel and support they need to get their businesses off to a strong start. The competition was designed to help all participants by offering in-depth business workshops and individualized counsel to help participants gain traction with their enterprise and learn what it takes to launch a successful business.
The operational assistance includes:
Instruction on business planning, marketing, financing, technology, and related topics.
Individual help sessions with experts in finance, marketing, law, and other business topics.
Feedback on plans submitted by judges who have practical business experience.
Opportunities to network and collaborate with other great entrepreneurs.
Significant publicity for your business through local media and other channels.
“The Enterprise Challenge is really about business plans, overall sustainability and effectiveness in carrying out that plan,” Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce CEO Amy McGuffin said. “Our goal is to help improve businesses of all types and categories. As I said in my opening, they are all winners at this point in reaching the finals.”
Kittitas County businesses reaching the final round include: 4 Human Good, Ad Drones Northwest, Closet Maestro, Jensen Farms, Secret Valley Produce, Seve’s Meat Company, Stride Ahead Equine Health & Aid Course and The RT Advantage.
First Place: Closet Maestro (Kittitas County) — Home upgrades with innovative storage solutions, from closets to garage cabinets and wall beds, winning $10,000.
Second Place: The RT Advantage (Kittitas County) — Respiratory therapists; continuing and education training company surround how respiratory therapists develop skills, winning $5,000.
Third Place: NEST + FLOW Handmade Goods (Yakima County) — Small-batch, handmade, non-toxic candles to invite peace, relaxation, and style into the home, winning $2,500.