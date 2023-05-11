Support Local Journalism


CLE ELUM — The small-business world is both competitive and volatile, especially in a post-pandemic climate where a good business plan is absolutely critical.

Two Kittitas County small businesses were able to take advantage of cash incentives and counsel and support they need to get their businesses off to a strong start this year participating in the annual Enterprise Challenge, sponsored by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and the Yakima County Development Association.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

