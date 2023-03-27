Ellensburg's Old Mill Country Store became a Purina Premier store with 5,000 square feet of new retail space for tack, gifts and clothing, pet food and supplies, livestock equipment, outdoor power equipment and wood pellet grills in 2003.
Ellensburg's Old Mill Country Store became a Purina Premier store with 5,000 square feet of new retail space for tack, gifts and clothing, pet food and supplies, livestock equipment, outdoor power equipment and wood pellet grills in 2003.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Ellensburg's Old Mill Country Store is into its 36th year after opening with milled bulk, bagged livestock feed and animal health supplies in February 1987.
Into its 36th year goes Ellensburg’s Old Mill Country Store at 500 West Third Avenue after opening with milled bulk, bagged livestock feed and animal health supplies in February 1987.
Becky and Kevin McDowell of Ellensburg launched the store when they were nearly 30 years old, and the company has handled ups and downs.
“The economy was pretty depressed back then with plenty of businesses going bankrupt like the Western Feed Mill across the street, so we combined the pieces of the two businesses,” Becky said. “Things change all the time with product mix, the customer base and competition, and in the last few years, it’s been a little difficult with supply chain issues.”
A partnership with Bruce Noyes of Cascade Animal Care Products, Inc., in 2018 led to a new retail store with a wholesale division, a licensed retail pharmacy and a veterinary clinic at 1504 South 36th Avenue in Yakima.
"They’ve got some good leadership down there, and they don’t need a lot of extra help,” Becky said. “ ... We’re fortunate to have some people who are pretty self-sufficient.”
Ellensburg’s Old Mill also became a Purina Premier store in 2003, with 5,000 square feet of new retail space for tack, pet supplies, livestock equipment, outdoor power equipment, gifts, clothing and wood pellet grills.
“It’s been a livelihood in an industry that is essential for the livelihood of everybody,” Becky said. “Originally, it was commercial farmers who would buy supplies and feed, but commercial has become smaller, and now people hobby to produce eggs and meat. It's rewarding to be able to help those people with their hobbies and keep commercial profitable. It’s been rewarding to enjoy doing something that has a lot of meaning."
The Old Mill has put floats in the Kittitas County Fair and is a sponsor of the Ellensburg Rodeo, which is set to celebrate its 100th year.
“I feel like it’s our main customer base, and feel I like it’s a very important thing we definitely feel strongly about,” Becky said.