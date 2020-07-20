The McCormack Building on East Fourth Avenue has been an intricate part of the historic downtown for years. Now the one-time 3,000-square foot office space is filled with a potpourri of smells and spices, in-house made soap and body products, bulk cleaning products, sustainable zero waste, and vegan options.
The products in the store on the front end are local, environmentally friendly, vegan, made in America, plastic free, reusable, handmade, and wellness derived.
Devine Wellness and Relaxation at 200 E. Fourth Ave., is one of the newest additions to historical downtown, offering a multitude of services in the way of massage (both Swedish and deep tissue), BodyTalk, Reiki, cranial sacral therapy, myofascial release, pregnancy massage, nutrition consultations, reflexology, yoga and hypnotherapy.
“My five-year goal was to have a wellness center. It’s been five years now, so I’ve achieved that goal and I couldn’t be happier," said Crystal Whitaker, who owns the business along with her husband, Eric. “Having place for the community to come for all of their wellness needs was important.
“It’s not only about wellness, we have all of the local products produced in the Kittitas Valley, so it’s a community-based operation.”
Devine Wellness and Relaxation moved over from its previous location on North Dolarway Road with plans to expand into the retail product sales and expand its services.
They couldn’t have found a more perfect location that the McCormack Building, which features two massage rooms, yoga studio, soap lab, two post relaxation rooms and plenty of space to offer wellness and nutrition classes.
“We would love to expand our services, making it a one-stop-shop in terms wellness,” Crystal said. “I’m responsible from doing the massages to stocking the shelves. Eric has done a great deal of the building alterations for our needs.
“All of the barnwood doors are his creation. He raised the ceiling four feet to give us more space.”
“There was a lot of painting,” Eric said. “Lots of painting. But this is the perfect building for us. We looked at another location on Water, but didn’t find what we wanted. Then we came here and it was everything we were looking for, and more.”
To make the move in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic was bold to say the least. They picked up the key in March and began the alterations and preparation work, moving in in June during the first farmers market.
“We were able to move in and set up the retail store right away,” Crystal said. “It wasn’t planned to happen during the pandemic necessarily. It’s just that this place fits.”
Devine Wellness and Relaxation offers massage and bodywork services as well as adding BodyTalk with Robin Mayberry. There is yoga with Lori Lind and Ori Hamberg.
They offer many things for many people, including Thai Chi, Meditation, Sound Therapy with Singing Bowls, Nutrition Consulting with Carli Hill. They also contracted with Ori Hamberg of Song of your Soul, who will be moving to office providing polarity therapy, pedicures, facials, waxing and reflexology.