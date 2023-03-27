CLE ELUM — Owens Meats is happy to be an international favorite.
Billed as the Candy Store for the Carnivore, Owens Meats at 502 East First Street is believed to be Kittitas County’s oldest continuously operated family business since its inception two years before Washington became the 42nd state. Now, it enters its 136th year and opened a Point Ruston location in Tacoma in July 2020.
Owens only handles grain-fed choice beef and has a fleet of nearly 25 refrigerated vending machines in places like Monroe, Port Orchard, Fife and Moses Lake, and at Nordstrom and Filson in Seattle. There likely would be many if the Tacoma market weren’t so busy, according to owners Doug and Don Owens, who are identical twins.
They will be 63 on April 19, and Don’s daughters Madysen, 25, and Lutisha, 26, will become the business's first female owners when the time comes.
“We’re identical twins, so we’ve grown up together and we’ve been not only just brothers but best friends and the best business partner that you could imagine,” said Doug, who noted that Don is more patient handling the books and office work. “We think alike, so all we have to do is mention something, and the other one already knows what we’re going to talk about.”
Madysen handles social media, public relations and the retail counter that once went as far as just inside the front door but now stretches to the corner of East First Street and North Peoh Avenue. Lutisha oversees scheduling, the processing plant and vending machines.
“I think it’s not only for Don and I and Don’s kids that are gonna take over, and even my daughter back in Montana and my grandkids,” Doug said. “We’ve been around for so long that we’ve got this built-in pride where all of us — family members as well as all of our employees — I think it gives them a great sense of pride to work here because we’ve been here a long time.”
The Owens name rings well beyond the Pacific Northwest.
“It doesn’t matter whether you’re in Seattle or whether you’re in Oregon or California or you can be on a jet going to Hawaii: If you bring up Cle Elum. everyone always says, ‘I love Cle Elum, they’ve got the greatest meat market there in the world,’” Doug said. “I’ve been in Europe and I’ve been in Alaska and I’m wearing a sweatshirt, and I’ve been approached by people that all say that. We feel compelled to carry on the history.”
Derek Jeter, Jamie Moyer and Brock Huard are among the celebrities to have visited.
“We’re just excited to still be in business and to still make the best products that can be made,” Don said. “Literally, we are probably the only meat market in the world that only uses choice meat. Other places use the cheapest meat possible and think it’s magically going to turn out good. We don’t use any pork hearts or byproducts — literally only pork butts and that’s it. We take extra care of our products after we buy it and before we sell them.”
Doug and Don took over when their father, Ray, was elected Kittitas County commissioner in 1988. Their great-grandfather Morgan moved to Roslyn from Wales and founded the store in 1887 before, at one point after a fire, operating out of the Roslyn Cafe.
“We’re very sentimental and we care an awful lot about community and our heritage in our community as well as in our family and our business here,” Doug said. “We want to live up to what we feel our great grandparents, our grandparents, our parents would want and be proud of."
Owens Meats’ steaks are aged 30 days, and sometimes as much as 60 days. They used to buy local from ranchers in auction yards and feed their own cattle.
“In the ‘80s we had to quit doing that because it just wasn’t cost-effective ... when we could then start buying choice beef products by the case, primal cuts from the packing plant in the Tri-Cities that use a lot of local Washington beef,” Doug said. “Our supplier is out of Seattle — Plymouth Poultry, the largest supplier in the Northwest let alone Washington state, a huge company — and we’re real good customers of theirs. They love us and take good care of us, and we take good care of them, which allows us to take care of our customers.”
The Tacoma location is coming into its own, and after working there a good bit to train staff in the first couple years, the brothers don't have to micromanage it.
"We have good, experienced meat cutters and just a fantastic crew over there,” Doug said.
The late Mike Cohen came to the brothers with partnership ideas involving a meat market in a big public market along the water in Tacoma.
“Along that waterway, it’s just park after park after park and walkways, and then they’ve made attachments like an overhead overpass type of walkway bridge for bicycles and people to walk so they can then go from the waterfront market area right to the Vashon Island Ferry or Point Defiance Zoo at Point Defiance Park,” Doug said.
Preparation happens at the plant built in east Cle Elum in 1946 that’s under recent remodel.
"That’s where we cut everything up, weigh it, grind it, season it and stuff it into sausages, marinate everything, and then we have packaging machines that are automatic,” Doug said. “You put stuff in and it shoots it out the end, and that’s what packages all this stuff as well. Everything’s done down there except all of the fresh cuts.”
The Good Stuff, a blend of beef jerky, pepperoni and diced cheeses, and Landjaeger, a dry cured German hunter sausage, are hot commodities.
“We’ve got smokers ... that are 13 feet tall, and there’s three of them in a row, then another big 1,000-pound smoker right next to that,” Doug said. “In the summertime, four nights a week we’ll do 500 pounds of turkey. Landjaeger, we do 250 pounds of that every other day; sometimes we’ll do it every day when it’s during the busy time of year."
For the immediate future, it’s all about automation.
“We used to cut it all by hand,” Doug said. “We’d chop everything up."
But now they use dicers for cheese and meats.
"You end up spending a lot of money on machinery, but it pays for itself," he said.