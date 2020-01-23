Pilot Flying J has opened what company officials refer to as a “state of the art” travel center and service stationed on North Dolarway Road of the west Interstate 90 interchange roundabout.
The opening ceremony Tuesday was attended by Pilot Flying J regional manager John Bogue, General Manager Scott Kennedy and Kevin Silence. Representatives from the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce included CEO Amy McGuffin, Madison Ford and Emily Masseth. Ellensburg School District, Superintendent Jinger Haberer and CTE director Shannon Panattoni also attended.
Pilot also used the opening ceremony to present a $2,500 check to the Ellensburg School District as “a way to give back to the community.”
According to Haberer, the district does not have an exact plan for the money as of now, but she thanked Pilot for a way to fund the careers of students.
The new Pilot Travel Center will offer amenities including 10 gas fueling stations and eight diesel lanes, 48 truck parking spots, overnight parking for trucks, drivers lounge and game room, public laundry machines and five showers that were described by Kennedy as “the best showers that you have ever seen.” The travel center provides and towels and soap to anybody in need of a shower.
The center will also provide the community with 50 new jobs.
When someone walks into the center, the smell of the Cinnabon is the first thing that they notice. An Arby’s is also located in the building. The center also offers basic shopping supplies such as snacks and hygiene products.
According to Chamber of Commerce CEO Amy McGuffin, the chamber would like to congratulate Pilot Flying J on its new travel center. The chamber has been supporting the Pilot Flying J team the last few months by providing space for employee training and interviews. The chamber also hopes that this is the start of a partnership with Pilot Flying J.