The year 2019 left a major impact on downtown Ellensburg. As the year wraps up, we would like to highlight a portion of the impactful people behind many of the projects leaving a positive mark on downtown.
The Ellensburg Downtown Association relies heavily on volunteers. In 2019, our Organization Committee created our Volunteer of the Month program recognizing 11 outstanding volunteers. Thank you to the following:
n Gemma Hollingsworth, February
n· Distinguished Young Women of Ellensburg, December
We also had the opportunity to award various partners of the downtown at our Appreciation Celebration and Fundraiser in June. Those awards included Volunteers of the Year to the Buskers in the Burg Committee, Friend of the EDA to Midstate Co-Op, Artist of the Year to Jason Clifton, Community Partner to Iron Horse Brewery, Business Leadership to Evolve Clothing and Jewelry, Legacy Award to Fitterer’s Furniture, Town and Gown to CWU ROTC, and Downtown Visionary to Steve Townsend of Hotel Windrow.
Washington Main Street, our state coordinating program, also took notice of downtown Ellensburg in 2019, awarding Entrepreneur of the Year to Mario Lopez at The Red Pickle and Community Partner to Elmview for its help in maintaining the summer planters. Even National Main Street applauded downtown Ellensburg for placing in the top 10 historic districts in the nation, naming our community a semifinalist for the Great American Main Street Award.
2019 was a stand out year for downtown Ellensburg and we expect 2020 to be even more impactful. Through community input, strong partnerships, and volunteer power our community will continue to hold close what is important and valued, while moving forward toward the future. To stay up to date on Ellensburg Downtown Association events, projects, and program developments, follow @ellensburgdowntown on Facebook and Instagram and visit www.ellensburgdowntown.org.
Molly Jones-Kerchner is the Executive Director of the Ellensburg Downtown Association.