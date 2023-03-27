Support Local Journalism


The photographs and the décor throughout document a proud heritage, not just of Ellensburg history, but that of a local business and eating establishment with roots that can be traced back 131 years.

The Palace Café in the Pearson Building on the corner of Main and Fourth has been a gathering place for generations, serving Ellensburg and visitors to the Kittitas Valley since 1892.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

