The photographs and the décor throughout document a proud heritage, not just of Ellensburg history, but that of a local business and eating establishment with roots that can be traced back 131 years.
The Palace Café in the Pearson Building on the corner of Main and Fourth has been a gathering place for generations, serving Ellensburg and visitors to the Kittitas Valley since 1892.
It has survived fires, the Great Depression, two World Wars, diminished train travel and periods of strife, marching into its second century of business with a purposeful stride.
“It takes a lot of time; it’s definitely a labor of love,” said P.J. Bugni, a third-generation owner whose grandparents Ted and Agnes Bugni of the Teanaway Valley bought the restaurant 57 years ago.
“We’re definitely proud of the longevity, and we always try to keep it going the same way from when my grandparents used to have it.”
The restaurant industry was particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in recent years with health restrictions and guidelines, but Bugni and his staff adapted.
"It affected our ability to hire. It affected keeping the same items we were used to providing for our customers,” he said. “There was so much adaption that had to be made with every change they were requiring.
“We definitely simplified our menu. We don’t do as much rotation as we used to. The core items are what the food suppliers are trying to keep in stock, too, so you don’t see a special on a new product as often.”
S.C. Smith began the downtown family tradition of The Palace in 1892 at 312 North Main, next to the Fitterer building. He sold the business five years later for just $325 to William B. Price.
In the early 1900s, Thomas Massouras became the new owner at the restaurant’s new site on the corner of Third and Main, which proved to be a profitable location near the railroad depot.
“The original location was that vacant lot next to Fitterer’s,” said Bugni, who now employs 50 full- and part-time staff. “The picture we use on our menu of the four or five guys with their hats off was taken at the original building in the 1890s. They moved from there down to the corner where Farmers Insurance is now. The only reason for doing that was to be visible when people walked out of the railroad station.”
Samuel Pearson constructed a 60 x 120-foot pressed brick building on the southwest corner of Fourth and Main Streets in 1908. It was built on the site of the old Blumauer Store. The ground floor of the Pearson Building had a variety of stores, including the Willis Bazaar.
After an ongoing series of owners, Ted Wicks moved to the present site in the Pearson Building in 1949 before selling to Marshal L. Remelin a few years later. Remelin was the sole owner until 1966 when Ted and Agnes Bugni took over. It’s been in the Bugni family the past 57 years.
“I was born and raised here. I’ve always liked what I do. I like the challenge and the opportunity to control our own destiny with the decisions we make,” the third-generation owner said. “It’s funny how there are complaints about the wind or there’s not enough to do, but people end up coming back or not leaving.
“I like it here. We have a great crew, and we enjoy what we do.”