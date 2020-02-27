Two Ellensburg businesses have advance to the final of the Enterprise Challenge, organized by Yakima County Development Association and the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, according to a news release for challenge organizers.
The contestants move to the final round of the business plan competition where they will do final presentation to a panel of judges. Each are ultimately vying for the winner’s circle of $17,500 in cash prizes.
Before being selected as finalists, contestants completed extensive workshops in business finance, marketing, technology and also received individual coaching from industry experts. Through the workshops and individual assistance,contestants formed a business plan pitch that was judged and scored to determine the top 14 that move forward in the competition.
Enterprise Challenge final round contestants include Ellensburg businesses:
n Clean Cut the Men’s Shop: Offering high quality haircuts and services while striving daily to offer the best customer service.
n Early Bird Eatery: Offering fresh, unique, and delicious brunch and dinner options in a genuine, easy-going atmosphere located in historic downtown Ellensburg.
n Elite Tours LLC: Offering luxury transportation and accommodation to create a memorable experience in Central Washington.
n Junk Bros 509: Junk removal made easy.
n Little Hopper: Your ride and guide to Central Washington’s craft breweries and Yakima’s world-famous hops.
n Nomad Mercantile: Community-minded outdoor lifestyle shop for provisioning your bike, tent, or van while exploring the Yakima Valley and beyond.
n Vida Health Bar, LLC: Expanding the healthy, plant-based food and drink options for all communities in Yakima.
Winners of the Enterprise Challenge will be announced 4 to 5 p.m., March 19 at the 10th Anniversary Enterprise Challenge Awards Ceremony at Single Hill Brewing in Yakima. The public is invited to attend and must register at chooseyakimavalley.com/ECawards