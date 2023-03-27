Over the years, the iconic downtown hardware store has gone through several suppliers and two locations, but the Woods name was always on the sign out front.
With new owners and an extensive inside renovation, Woods Ace Hardware on Pearl Street in Ellensburg will continue to display that name.
Johnny and Norm Woods decided it was time to step back last fall, selling their franchise to Brandon Wright, who also owns Stan’s Merry Market in Wenatchee and Othello Ace Hardware.
The store has undergone an extensive renovation inside, but the sign on the building front on Pearl Street still reads Woods Ace Hardware.
There will be new ownership, but the legacy the Woods family laid down will be long remembered by a community that found its hardware needs at a family-owned store.
Robert and Ora Woods worked side by side at the business that began as Woods Auto Supply when they opened it in the Olympic Block in 1944.
Their son John Woods began work in the family store in 1944, and his brother Bob joined the operation in 1945. John and Bob Woods took over the business themselves in 1970.
Johnny remembers his father John had the ability to understand people and their hardware-related needs and could guide them through the best way to solve those problems step by step.
“He really wanted to help them, not just to sell something,” Johnny recalled. “He remembered people who traded with us years and years ago. Dad was still greeting them, asking them how he could help.”
The Woods family provided for the hardware needs of Ellensburg for 78 years. They were the city’s hardware store for a long time, providing personal service and quality products.
The Woods store became the first Ace Hardware in Washington in 1965. As a business, it has seen its share of challenges, crawling out of the shadow of the Great Depression, World War II, the polio epidemic and eventually the COVID-19 pandemic.
But as an essential business, Woods Ace Hardware stayed open during it all, helping the community with household needs.
Norm Woods reflected on a lifetime of business and personal relationships. His thoughts drifted back to when the family moved the operation from 400 Pearl Street to its current location at 310 Pearl, which occupies a 9,000-square-foot space in two buildings.
“The idea of being in business that long still means something. The sons and daughters that are coming in now, we served their fathers before them,” he said. “All of the people we’ve met over the years have become friends and family. They’re not customers at all."
Hardware stores actually fared well during the pandemic.
“During COVID-19, people weren’t able to go to work, so they were looking to get some projects done at home, and we were able to help with that,” Norm said. “It doesn’t matter what’s going on, everybody needs a ladder.”
Norm and his cousin Johnny took over the day-to-day operation after growing up around the business over the years, even before they could work.
A Daily Record photographer was taking a picture of the owners out in front and managed to capture an image of a small boy peeking out of the storefront window.
“I was that boy. I must have been 5,” Norm said. “I ended up working at the store all through high school and when I was home from college to help pay for school, gas and insurance for the car. I joined the staff full-time in 1972. I’ve enjoyed it all.”
Ace Hardware will remain a fixture on Pearl Street, but Norm and Johnny stepped away in September 2022 to be with family and friends. Norm Woods died on Saturday, March 11, two days before the store opened under new ownership. He was 71.