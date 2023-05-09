CDS to hold monthly Builder Outreach meetings Daily Record Staff Report Caleb Sprous Author email May 9, 2023 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kittitas County Community Development Services will begin holding monthly Builder Outreach meetings in Upper County on the second Tuesday of every month, according to a Kittitas County press release.The meetings will take place at the City of Cle Elum’s City Council chambers at 199 W 1st St. in Cle Elum.The meetings aim to mitigate potential difficulties Upper County residents may have with reaching CDS’s offices in Cle Elum.The CDS Building Department will provide discussion topics and training, as well as field questions or matters of public concern at the meetings. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Finance Caleb Sprous Author email Follow Caleb Sprous Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now New principal introduced for Mount Stuart Elementary Sobering facts — Doctors Talk Addiction panel discussion reaches out to Ellensburg audience Fire Chiefs Association voices concerns over road variance requests Minor flooding in Ellensburg DEI Commission continues work to make Ellensburg a home for all Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Local BizCards Middle Path Acupuncture - Rand KVH Surgical CW Barbershop 02 JaKe's Custom tinting Brookside Crematory KVH Hospice Grebb, Etc. CPAs Shaw's Furniture Sadie Thayer KCHM KVH Urgent Care KVH Dermatology KVH Primary Care Jill Gunderson KVH Medical Specialties Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Snow River Equipment CW Barbershop 01 Kelleher Ford Central Washington Carpet Cleaning KVH Workplace Health Jim's Glass Knudson Hardware KVH Family Medicine KVH Rehabilitation Cara Marrs Middle Path Acupuncture - Jeff Wise Automotive CareNet Ellensburg KVH Pharmacy KVH Women's Health Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters