Candidate Lou Whitford-Tyler confirmed with the Daily Record that she will no longer be on the ballot due to missing residency requirements to run for the City of Kittitas’ city council.

 By CALEB SPROUS staff writer

UPDATES with candidate's name still on ballot despite intent to withdraw from race.

The coming electoral choices Kittitas voters can consider in the upcoming election have thinned, following the withdrawal of former Kittitas Mayor Lou Whitford-Tyler from the race for council seat #1.


