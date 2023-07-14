Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Moving forward with their Sustainability and Energy Plan, the City of Ellensburg is aiming to use community feedback in shaping goals and priorities by launching a sustainability survey, according to a news release.

McKinstry 1 Essention, LLC, has been hired as a consultant by the city government to facilitate a “community-wide Sustainability and Energy Plan that will guide future utility, transportation, building, solid waste, and municipal operations priorities.”


Tags

Recommended for you