Kittitas County Sheriff's Office contributed photo

Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, KVFR, volunteers and other responders coordinated and worked together to find the lost toddler safe and sound. 

 Contributed by Kittitas County Sheriff's Office

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s office, in conjunction with Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue, Kittitas County Search and Rescue volunteers and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, coordinated their efforts to locate a missing toddler in unincorporated Umptanum area on Wednesday.

Around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s office was notified of a missing 3-year-old girl several miles southwest of Ellensburg by the toddler’s family.


