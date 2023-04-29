The Kittitas County Sheriff’s office, in conjunction with Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue, Kittitas County Search and Rescue volunteers and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, coordinated their efforts to locate a missing toddler in unincorporated Umptanum area on Wednesday.
Around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s office was notified of a missing 3-year-old girl several miles southwest of Ellensburg by the toddler’s family.
The family had already searched for 20 minutes to no avail and were worried about the young girl traversing steep canyons and uneven terrain alone.
“It’s in an area where you drive kind of out through the fields for a while, and then you drive up into the hills and into that rough scrub land, kind of canyon land that surrounds all the pleasant irrigated fields of Ellensburg,” Kittitas County Sheriff’s office’s Inspector Christopher Whitsett said.
“Everybody on patrol and all of our major crimes unit, all our collar deputies, immediately recognizes the priority and the danger that this call represents,” he said.
Responders arrived to the scene within 10 minutes, Whitsett said.
Whitsett himself arrived within 30 minutes to the scene, encountering numerous Search and Rescue volunteers.
“These are people who have jobs and lives, they’ve done arduous field training and preparation. So, when they get a page out like this, they have to drop their day,” Whitsett said of the volunteers.
By the time the search was completed, there were more than two dozen volunteers being deployed and preparing to deploy, Whitsett said.
“We know that what you can expect from a 3-year old who’s lost is she might not even know she’s lost. She has really no idea of what’s happening ... she’s just kind of a little bundle of instincts,” Whitsett said. “During our after-action review, we believe at least one of our people on the ground probably did walk within hearing distance of her calling out and she didn’t respond.”
State resources were employed in the search, including an infrared equipped helicopter in the search. Both KVFR and the Sheriff’s Office launched aerial drones to assist with the search and coordinate with on the ground personnel.
The toddler was located by a Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office drone pilot, who spotted the toddler in the brush.
The drone directed on-the-ground personnel, including the toddler’s grandmother, to find her safe and unharmed.
It was determined the toddler had wandered for about two hours, ending up 300 yards from her grandmother’s house in a shallow, shrub-surrounded ravine.
“The incident beautifully illustrates the impact of cooperation between well-trained teams and agencies,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
When asked if any personnel would be awarded or recognized for their efforts in locating the lost toddler, Whitsett said “Generally, you just say ‘The family says ‘thank you’ and that’s enough.”