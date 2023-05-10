CWU museum event to explore AAPI experiences in region Daily Record Staff Caleb Sprous Author email May 10, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The experiences of Japanese American veterans during World War II will be explored during a May 11 event at the CWU Museum of Culture and Environment, according to a CWU press release.The event, titled “Heroes Unheralded: Stories from Nisei World War II Veterans and their Families” will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11.The event is hosted as part of a partnership between the CWU Museum of Culture and Environment and CWU’s Asian Studies program.The event will feature emerita professor of education at Williamette University Linda Tamura, who will discuss World War II veterans of Japanese ancestry and their experiences.Tamura grew up in Hood River, Oregon, an area which gained national notoriety for its racist wartime acts, the university said in the release.During the event, Tamura will recognize local citizens who stepped forward in support of the World War II veterans of Japanese ancestry despite public scrutiny.Additionally, throughout the month the CWU Museum of Culture and Environment will feature an exhibit co-curated and developed by Tamura titled “What if Heroes were not Welcome Home?”The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Geography Sociology Armed Forces University Museums Caleb Sprous Author email Follow Caleb Sprous Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now DEI Commission continues work to make Ellensburg a home for all Music in the streets — Familiar faces, new places highlighted at the 2023 Ellensburg Music Festival New principal introduced for Mount Stuart Elementary Star power — Rocker Steiner, Brody Cress lead an all-star cast of riders at Xtreme Bares and Broncs Minor flooding in Ellensburg Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Local BizCards Knudson Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture - Rand KVH Pharmacy KVH Primary Care Middle Path Acupuncture - Jeff KVH Dermatology KVH Rehabilitation KVH Family Medicine Grebb, Etc. CPAs KVH Medical Specialties KVH Workplace Health JaKe's Custom tinting KVH Surgical Jill Gunderson KVH Hospice Kelleher Ford KVH Women's Health CW Barbershop 01 Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Sadie Thayer KCHM KVH Urgent Care Julie Virden Cara Marrs Wise Automotive CW Barbershop 02 Jim's Glass Brookside Crematory Snow River Equipment Shaw's Furniture CareNet Ellensburg Marguerite Marrs Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters