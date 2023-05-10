Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The experiences of Japanese American veterans during World War II will be explored during a May 11 event at the CWU Museum of Culture and Environment, according to a CWU press release.

The event, titled “Heroes Unheralded: Stories from Nisei World War II Veterans and their Families” will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11.


Tags

Recommended for you