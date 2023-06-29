Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Central Washington University has announced that is has selected Kurt Kirstein as the interim Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs, according to a CWU press release.

Kirstein came to CWU in 2014, lecturing part-time in Information Technology and Administrative Management. He would later become the interim associate dean in 2019 on a part-time basis while teaching, before becoming fulfilling the position on a full-time basis later that year.


Recommended for you