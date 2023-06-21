Daily Record Evvnt calendar DAILY NEWS STAFF Caig Parrish Author email Jun 21, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ryan T Thomas Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Upcoming events, performances, gigs? Get the word out: Post information to our online calendar at www.dailyrecordnews.com/local-events. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Caig Parrish Author email Follow Caig Parrish Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Featured Local Savings Recommended for you Trending Now Trial postponed for Ellensburg woman facing manslaughter charges CWU economist weighs in on Sun Communities Development 2 dead and 3 hurt after shooting at Washington state electronic dance music festival The work of many hands — Ida Nason Aronica Community Garden finishes construction Bigger digs — Bloom Pavilion expansion to complete by mid-August Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Local BizCards KVH Surgical Sadie Thayer KCHM KVH Primary Care CareNet Ellensburg KVH Dermatology KVH Hospice Middle Path Acupuncture - Jeff CW Barbershop 01 Knudson Hardware Jim's Glass CW Barbershop 02 Brookside Crematory KVH Urgent Care Wise Automotive Central Washington Carpet Cleaning KVH Rehabilitation JaKe's Custom tinting Kelleher Ford Cara Marrs Jill Gunderson Grebb, Etc. CPAs KVH Medical Specialties KVH Family Medicine Julie Virden KVH Pharmacy Middle Path Acupuncture - Rand Snow River Equipment KVH Women's Health Shaw's Furniture Marguerite Marrs KVH Workplace Health Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters