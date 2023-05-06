In 2020, the City of Ellensburg under former Mayor Bruce Tabb planned to paint three words on a street near the City Hall: “Black Lives Matter.”
The proposal came in the midst of a nationwide social justice movement spurred to life by the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black Americans killed by police.
“That spring, we had the highest attendance at City Council meetings we’ve ever had,” City of Ellensburg City Councilmember and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission member Nancy Goodloe said.
“When George Floyd was killed, I called up (Tabb) and said we can’t wait on this conversation, we have to do something,” Goodloe said.
Within two months, the City rescinded the proposed mural with a 6-1 vote following a large amount of citizen comments in opposition.
“It probably wasn’t the best vote we’ve ever taken,” Goodloe said in an April interview.
Goodloe says the conflict surrounding the mural came from community members seeing the mural as an endorsement of the Black Lives Matter political organization.
“I’m confused. Our proposal was never about Black Lives Matter the organization. You watch the NBA and they all have the BLM patch on their jerseys,” Tabb said in 2020. “It’s not about supporting the organization, but the African-American people in their struggle.”
“I think we as a community can do better. We need to do better to be more inclusive with all factions of the community,” Tabb said at the time.
Later in 2020, an ad hoc committee was initiated by Tabb to engage the community, make lasting commitments to equity and diversity for the community and ensure the City of Ellensburg internalized those principles.
To “hear voices not normally heard,” a listening tour was pursued by the subcommittee members of Nancy Lillquist, now Mayor, Goodloe and Tabb.
“I was concerned that groups were not at the table, they’re not being heard,” Goodloe said.
The December 2020 Subcommittee Report noted that Ellensburg is growing.
The report drew attention to the fact that Central Washington University, whose students account for roughly half of Ellensburg’s population, regularly attracts students from minority communities and has a diverse staff.
“More people call our city home than ever,” the report said. “... We also know that as we grow, certain groups of people continue to feel excluded. Historical inequities are illuminated.”
The report found Ellensburg’s history “mirrors the national experience to some extent.”
• • •
“The town has a history of racial segregation and discrimination,” the report said. The report pulled a 1956 Daily Record Letter to the Editor, where one community member asked:
“I am searching for an answer as to why you great Christians and faithful churchgoers, trying to make it into heaven are too good to have a (Black person) live next door to you. I’m wondering if this is the way you practice Christianity and democracy.”
As part of the report, subcommittee members conducted a “listening” tour to, to explore the perspectives, viewpoints and lived experiences of members of the Ellensburg community part of minority or marginalized groups.
“There were clear themes and consistent observations that were heard through the sessions,” the 2020 report said. “White LGBTQ, religious minorities, people age 65 and over and people with disabilities shared many of the same concerns as People of Color. These common themes speak to the community issues, concerns, observations and ideas brought forward by participants.”
The listening tour heard anecdotes that were both positive and negative about lived experiences in Ellensburg. One community member was quoted saying “Every time I go to different event, I feel very welcomed. I am one member in Ellensburg, no different than other people.”
Another resident praised the city for its response of condemnation to Klu Klux Klan, a U.S. based white nationalist hate group, flyers that were circulated in the community in 2016.
• • •
Some residents had less positive experiences within the community. Some residents interviewed as part of the listening tour relayed negative experiences with stereotyping, erasure of Native American experiences and contributions within the Kittitas community, fears of local police and more. Other residents voiced concerns about lack of access to community resources and city services.
As part of the listening tour, the subcommittee asked about ideas to make improvements to the city in terms of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. The ideas included recommendations to improve diversity and equity in workplaces, expanding housing affordability and accessibility, making accommodations for disabled peoples and community members whose first language is Spanish and more.
“I don’t want to change your beliefs, but I do expect to be treated as a person,” one resident was quoted in the report.
The subcommittee evolved into what is now the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission in 2021, based upon what the subcommittee heard during the listening tour, said City of Ellensburg Public Information Officer Nicole Klauss.
The seven-person committee began work to address needs in the Ellensburg community and work toward making Ellensburg a home for all.
The City of Ellensburg’s 20 year-long Comprehensive Plan Chapter 9 outlines the goals, policies and programs of the City as recommended by the DEI Commission:
• Increase accessibility to City Services, Projects, Programs and Events.
• Foster racial understanding, equity and belonging within the community.
• Increase accessibility to local services and community resources for all residents.
The plan also outlined six action items for the DEI Commission, which ranged from training City staff and elected officials on DEI training, increase community engagement, review fees and costs for city-sponsored events, developing a work plan for the DEI commission and reviewing current City policies and procedures through the lens of DEI.
DEI Commission member Tylene Carnell joined the DEI Commission because she believes in open dialogue.
“I feel like I have found home here, but that doesn’t mean everything’s perfect,” Carnell said. “Everybody brings a history, brings a story, part of their identity ... I think everybody should have that opportunity to ... feel at home in our community.”
She says the DEI commission is in the process of doing that, but it takes some time.
“We’re in the infancy of all of this and getting it all put together,” Carnell said. “I’m always talking about the necessity to build a good, strong foundation before you start putting up walls.”
Carnell says the DEI commission has looked at different forms of accessibility throughout the community and with city services, whether it be by providing interpreters at city events or providing city forms in Spanish.
The DEI commission has fostered forums for open dialogue and community wide conversations with events and projects such as Belonging in the Burg and the Human Library, Carnell said.
The commission has also looked at facilitating grants for events in Ellensburg to be used to provide accessibility for the event, Carnell said.
“I think (the grant process) is going to be a really nice opportunity for us to partner with who knows what in the community,” Goodloe said. “The way we are structuring the grant, the money has to be used to bring the communities together.”
Goodloe said she is anxious about running the first grant cycle, however, as the commission “doesn’t have a lot of money.”
• • •
The DEI commission has facilitated partnerships and continues to explore future partnerships with prominent entities within the community, including current partnerships with ESD and CWU.
“I appreciate the partnership ESD has with the City of Ellensburg and (CWU) in organizing and hosting the ‘Belonging in the Burg’ and ‘Building Bridges in the Burg’ community-wide events,” ESD’s Superintendent Jinger Haberer said. “We created an engaging learning environment where our community was invited to share their personal stories and perspectives related to what it means to belong in Ellensburg.”
Haberer noted Goodloe’s contributions to the community and stated she would be honoring Goodloe at an awards banquet May 4 as the recipient of the Community Leadership Award for ESD.
“(Goodloe’s) longstanding service on City Council and her passion for equity have had a positive impact on the Ellensburg community and the work of ESD. We are thankful for her leadership,” Haberer said.
“(CWU) is grateful for the strong partnership we share with the City of Ellensburg to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion,” CWU’s Chief of Staff Andrew Morse said. “Our presence on the commission has enhanced our engagement with events such as the annual Day of Action and belonging in the Burg to taking action on the Commission’s Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity Subcommittee Report, and we recognize this work is a journey and not a destination.”
“The partnership we share with the city and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission is essential to the continued growth and vitality of our university and community,” Morse said.
One partnership Goodloe said the DEI commission is interested in is with local hospitals to encourage the medical community to address needs from the Black and LGBTQ+ community that were heard during the listening tour.
“There’s a lack of physicians in Ellensburg who can deal with, who know how to understand how to work with Black women ... understanding the culture and health issues of that culture” Goodloe said. “The LGBTQ+ community expressed concerns about that also. “
She says if these needs are addressed, Ellensburg may see “some real innovative things happen here.”
For Carnell, she said she wishes to see DEI tenants be more than just moments or a month of solidarity, but a full-time reminder that all members of Ellensburg are valued in their community.
“We are coming up on Pride Month. What happens in Pride Month? Everybody puts rainbow stickers in their window, put rainbows on their beer cans ... a lot of that goes away in July. But we still live here. I still live here,” said Carnell, who identified as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.
“What reminds me that I am still a seen and valued part of this community in September?” Carnell asked. “So, how do we incorporate that full inclusivity of all people that are in our community, all the time?”
When it comes to concerns about policing in the community, Goodloe contended the Ellensburg Police Department and its Chief are well-trained on DEI initiatives.
“We have a police force that is very well trained in (DEI) issues,” Goodloe said, addressing concerns of policing in Ellensburg. “We have a Chief that very much supports People of Color. He’s done a lot of outreach to some of those communities. That being said, we are in a process.”
Goodloe says she hopes City can help facilitate conversations and regular meetings with community members and the Ellensburg Chief of Police, Ken Wade.
“At least we have achieved this willingness to sit down and talk to us about it,” Goodloe said.
• • •
Aside from fostering community partnerships, the DEI commission also helps recommend policy to the City of Ellensburg.
In 2022, the DEI commission directly helped the City of Ellensburg draft its first ever Land Acknowledgement Statement as part of Resolution 2022-8.
Land acknowledgements have been used to provide visibility to the peoples who inhabited and continue to inhabit the historical lands of the United States prior to the arrival of European settlers.
“The City of Ellensburg is located on the historic home of the K’ti’tas and Pshwánapam bands of Indigenous people,” the City of Ellensburg Land Acknowledgment Statement says. “Today, these bands are part of the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, a federally-recognized Native Nation constituted under the Treaty with the Yakamas of 1855.”
Recently, the DEI commission requested the Ellensburg City Council expand the commission from seven members to nine. The proposal is still currently being weighed by the City Council.
Klauss says the decision to expand the commission is on track to be decided at the next City Council meeting on May 15.