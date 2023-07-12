(From left) 10th-place winners Josephine Shoda, Andrew Stinson, and first-place winners Alan Ruelas, Emmajoon Ellis, and Glo (Steven) Lauderdale of Ellensburg High School, react to their team victory in Video Game Design at the National Technology Student Association Convention.
Ellensburg High School students react to their team victory in Video Game Design at the National Technology Student Association Convention. (Top row from left): Glo (Steven) Lauderdale, Alan Ruelas, Luca Woods-Vallejo, Izebell Bautista, Emmajoon Ellis, Tessa Ward, Nova Thomas. Bottom row (L-R): Andrew Stinson, Josephine Shoda, Hannah Phanitchob.
(From left) 10th-place winners Josephine Shoda, Andrew Stinson, and first-place winners Alan Ruelas, Emmajoon Ellis, and Glo (Steven) Lauderdale of Ellensburg High School, react to their team victory in Video Game Design at the National Technology Student Association Convention.
Contributed by Tiffany Price
Ellensburg High School students react to their team victory in Video Game Design at the National Technology Student Association Convention. (Top row from left): Glo (Steven) Lauderdale, Alan Ruelas, Luca Woods-Vallejo, Izebell Bautista, Emmajoon Ellis, Tessa Ward, Nova Thomas. Bottom row (L-R): Andrew Stinson, Josephine Shoda, Hannah Phanitchob.
Ellensburg High School’s Technology Student Association Club earned first place in Video Game Design at the National Technology Student Association (TSA) Convention for the second year in a row, according to a school district news release.
The National TSA Convention was held in Louisville, Ky., from June 28-July 2. Ellensburg students competed against students from some of the top STEM-focused schools from around the nation.