Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ellensburg High School’s Technology Student Association Club earned first place in Video Game Design at the National Technology Student Association (TSA) Convention for the second year in a row, according to a school district news release.

The National TSA Convention was held in Louisville, Ky., from June 28-July 2. Ellensburg students competed against students from some of the top STEM-focused schools from around the nation.


Tags

Recommended for you