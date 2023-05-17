Buyers, sellers, renters and realtors are gearing up for the summer sales season. But how is the housing market in Kittitas County shaping up?
Current state of the housing marketThe housing market in Kittitas County is gradually picking up, signaling a positive shift in buyer activity, according to local real estate agent Gina Styler of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Brick & Mortar Real Estate.
“I would say it’s picking up so we’re starting to see more buyers starting to come out of the woodwork,” Styler said. “I think with interest rates rising over the last six months to a year, we saw a bit of a slowdown as far as buyers and just their excitement about the market.”
Styler reports multiple offers on properties, a rare occurrence that hadn’t been witnessed for quite some time.
Center Point Realty’s Ken Ruch believes the housing market is still slow compared to recent years.
“Usually, April, May, June is a very robust swing as far as the amount of houses on the market and the amount of buyers. It has not quite rebounded as it has in the past,” Ruch said.
Rory Savage of Windermere believes the housing market is looking good in the Ellensburg area. According to Savage, there were 58 homes for sale between January 1 and May 11 of last year, compared to 76 this year in the Ellensburg area.
“What you’re seeing is about a 31% increase in properties for sale, year over year,” Savage said. “Your new listings are 169 for 2023 and 157 for 2022. That’s a 7.6% increase.”
Savage pointed out that these numbers are “moving.”
According to Savage, the median home price in April of this year was $492,000 in the Ellensburg area.
Central Washington University’s Economics Chair Toni Sipic says while we may have seen housing prices decrease, the housing market in Kittitas County is not as hot as it was two years ago.
“The drop was non-meaningful for most, especially when it comes to affordable housing,” Sipic said. “I don’t expect it to keep going down as much as it did.”
Notable trends and patterns
Styler believes there has been a noticeable trend at the median price point in terms of housing prices and sales activity.
“In the median price point., so more of like ... the 350 to 450 range— that’s where we’re really seeing more buyers, like more competition. That’s where we’re gonna see if there is going to be multiple offers, that’s likely the price range you’re gonna see it in,” Styler said.
Ruch says the housing market in Kittitas County is seeing a “stalling” trend in terms of home prices going up.
“I don’t think that there’s a dramatic downturn in housing prices,” Ruch said. “But we’re definitely not seeing our typical price increase for this time of year.”
Another notable trend, according to Ruch, is the decline of home prices in the City of Kittitas.
“They seem to have a noticeable decline more so than anybody else,” Ruch said. “Everything has kind of staggered, it hasn’t really dropped a lot and it hasn’t increased.”
Ruch contends the trend stems from the City of Kittitas having the biggest upswing during the COVID-19 Pandemic, but interest rate hikes have led to what Ruch calls a higher adjustment than the rest of Kittitas County.
Contributing factors
One contributing factor in the housing market both Styler and Ruch agree upon is the affect interest rates have had on the housing market.
“People who didn’t deal with having a low interest rate, or being quoted a low interest rate and then all of a sudden interest rates went through the roof,” Styler said. “So, a new wave of buyers has definitely affected the market for sure.”
Styler says the beginning of “sales season,” which sees families looking to move due to their children being out of school, has increased the number of new buyers in the market.
“Interest rates were at an all-time low and continuing to hit all time lows for two years straight. Then, we had a steady increase in interest rates from the beginning of last year, up until now,” Ruch said. “We’re starting to see a little bit of a decline on the national rates here in the last month, but it’s still a lot higher than it was a year ago.”
Sipic states rising interest rates were the result of the federal government attempting to “cool down the economy.”
“That housing inflation was humongous, I mean, it was almost like 50% in just our town in two years,” Sipic said. “Those interest rates were supposed to depress the housing market, and they have to a certain extent.”
Sipic says while we have seen housing prices decrease due to the rising interest rates, the price decreases were not as much as expected.
“It hasn’t led to significantly meaningful decreases in home prices that would make it affordable for everybody,” Sipic said.
Projections for summer sales season
While the housing market may not be as strong as recent years, Ruch believes business could pick up greatly over the next few months.
“I don’t know if it will not be as good as the last three years during this time period, but if we do get the rate decrease that we’re expecting, this is going to pick up greatly here in the next month or two,” Ruch said.
Styler says her offices have been busy in recent months, but she has asked other realtor offices and they haven’t seen a similar workload. Styler believes the summer sales season is shaping up to be a great selling season for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Brick & Mortar Real Estate.
Savage also expects a good summer sales season, assuming “everything remains the same.”
“We’re seeing an increase in inventory, that certainly helps at least, or at least the inventory is keeping up with the demand,” Savage said. “We’re seeing good movement on intel properties, we’re seeing good movement on rural property, small-acreage properties. So, I think that the market, assuming everything remains the same, we should have a good year.”