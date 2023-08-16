Fire 1

KVFR crews work to contain a fire that broke out at milepost 124 on Monday, Aug. 14.

 Contribution from WSP District 6 PIO

Westbound traffic on Interstate 90 was rerouted Monday at milepost 136 due to a brush fire that broke out at milepost 124.

While eastbound travelers experienced no changes, westbound travelers were required to use Old Vantage Highway to commute as KVFR crews contained the fire from 4:50-7:50 p.m.


