The Kittitas County Fire Chiefs Association has raised their concerns about existing road variance procedures within Kittitas County’s government.
According to a letter obtained by a Daily Record public records request sent to Kittitas County’s Dan Carlson the director of Community Development Services and the Variance Committee from the Kittitas County Fire Chiefs Association President Brandon Schmidt on April 13, the fire chiefs are seeing variances granted “strictly for aesthetic or economic reasons with no consideration as to mitigation of risk.”
While the letter was solely signed by Schmidt as the association’s president, he says the districts’ fire chiefs approve of the letter. He declined to say who drafted the letter’s text.
“We seek enforcement of the fire code as adopted by Washington State and Kittitas County,” the letter signed by Schmidt said. “When and if a variance is proposed, we would request that, if the proposal is inside a fire district and outside a city, that the fire chief for that district be notified and ensure that the variance mitigation meets or exceeds the fire code intent prior to approval.”
A road variance is an administrative process where someone seeks exemptions or relief from existing road standards.
“What we have is an administrative process where if someone wants to seek relief from our road standards, they submit for a road variance request,” Kittitas County Public Works Director Mark Cook said. “There’s a Road Standards Committee, a Variance Committee that hears those requests.”
Per Kittitas County Code, a variance request will include the following:
• “Variance fee.
• Variance application.
• Identification of the standard provision to be waived or varied.
• Identification of the alternative design or construction standards to be adhered to.
• A thorough justification of the variance request.”
Cook says that Kittitas County codes were updated in 2017 to “specifically notice fire districts for road (variance) applications.” He says the fire chiefs have 14 days to respond.
“We have dozens of notifications to the fire districts,” Cook said. “So, they are getting those notices, we presume.”
Cook also said the current makeup of the Variance Committee has the county’s Fire Marshal in attendance.
“So, I would presume that the fire marshal would pay particular attention to his brethren in the fire districts and I’m presuming that would weigh into their decision on the variance,” Cook said.
The road standards are enforced by Kittitas County Code and includes the adoption of international fire codes.
“In Washington state, we use what’s called the International Fire Code,” KVFR’s Rich Elliott said. “It’s widely used in the United States ... but those codes come out of the legislature every three years.”
Elliott says local jurisdictions can adopt the state’s fire code or they can adopt it with further amendments, but the amendments must only meet or exceed the standard that the state set.
The Daily Record submitted a public records request asking for documentation of all approved variance requests from Jan. 1, 2022 through Feb. 27, 2023. The records revealed Kittitas County’s Variance Committee approved, partially approved or approved with conditions 11 variance requests during that time.
“It’s been an ongoing problem with road variances and in the county approving stuff that doesn’t meet fire code,” Cle Elum Fire Chief Ed Mills said. “... Fire codes laid out to be a baseline of safety for firefighters. A variance should be something that is given to bring that to the same level or better. It shouldn’t allow it to be less.”
“I think that there’s individuals that need to realize the importance of that,” Mills said. “I mean, it’s firefighter safety, public safety. And we’re finding more and more of these variances that are accommodating to growth, which we all need ... we need business and growth and economic health, but not at the costs of firefighters or public.”
An instance of particular contention and opposition by some fire chiefs arose regarding a road variance application received by Kittitas County on Jan. 25 and heard by the Variance Committee in February.
In one of the records obtained by the Daily Record, an email sent by Kittitas County Public Works’ Joshua Fredrickson to a private developer requesting a variance, Fredrickson quotes two fire chiefs, Elliott and City of Ellensburg Fire Marshal Fire Prevention Captain Joe Delvo as being “strongly opposed” and “100% opposed” respectively to a variance request in the Feb. 15 email.
The variance request application in question asked to “leave existing driveway as-is and get road certification on it despite narrow width,” an exemption from Country Road Standards 12.04.080, Private Road Design Criteria, 12.04.090: Private Road Construction Control, Inspection and Certification and Appendix D on the International Fire Code.
The reason for the variance listed on the application was “sole expense of sixth building owner or seller, disruption of existing manicured landscaping underground sprinklers, asphalt driveway, trees, etc.” and “existing is deemed adequate to qualify.”
Elliott told the Daily Record the road in question was considered a driveway and as lots are added, road standards increase.
“It triggers that the road become compliant,” he said.
According to a document from Kittitas County Engineer Technician Tate Mahre to the Variance Committee, the “current Kittitas County Code would require the joint-use driveway to be upgraded to 20 feet wide and follow requirements in Appendix D of the International Fire Code for IFC turnarounds” because the driveway would service more than four parcels.
The application’s proposed mitigation was “leave the entire driveway from highway as-is, but extend final driveway to sixth home per spec with turn-around, width, etc.”
“They’re asking for a waiver because it’s expensive, it costs money to develop the road to the private road standards,” Elliott said. “And they would like to maintain it in some of its aesthetics.”
Quoted in Fredrickson’s email, Delvo said “This is also a public and firefighter safety issue during wildland season, in addition to reducing the ability to respond, provide structure protection or EMS. We can’t continue to grant variances every time being code compliant is a(n) inconvenience or has a cost.”
In the same email, Elliott was quoted as saying “... Appendix D are minimums that should not be subject to variance because it will cost money to develop the property with public and responder safety appropriately prioritized.”
The Variance Committee decided to approve the application with conditions that the applicant meet surface width requirements for a private road, a compaction test is conducted and a road maintenance agreement is written.
“Variance will allow for road certification with reduced private right-of-way and a hammer head style turnaround,” the Feb. 15 Road Variance Committee meeting minutes stated.
During the meeting, Elliott, Delvo, KVFR Fire Chief Emergency Manager John Sinclair and Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Dietzl opposed the variance.
Elliott invoked the Twisp River Fire fatalities in his opposition.
“I gave an example of road standards that weren’t enforced in Twisp in 2015 that resulted in three firefighters dying, one horrifically injured and 10 people (trapped on that road).”
“This specific request, you know, it doesn’t ... keep me awake at night in terms of ... I’m worried about this specific neighborhood,” Elliott said. “There are areas of the county that I am, but I’m concerned that the (variance) process is broken a little bit in that we’re sort of willing to take what is a minimum stand and ... not mitigate the decrease in safety, public safety and just grant (variances) because it costs.”
Schmidt, who was at the meeting said while the committee did not grant the whole variance, “The compromise wasn’t what we were looking for.”
“We’re not going to drive on it at two in the morning not knowing if it was load tested,” Schmidt said.
Cook says there is a Bill of Rights within the county’s code addressing fairness in County regulations and property rights to ensure “residents are heard and that their property rights are not substantially diminished on any land use action.”
“So, that helps guide the committee,” Cook said.
Kittitas County Code 12.01.130 outlines the procedures for approving variances.
The code says: “The granting of a variance shall be in the public interest. When the need for a variance can be identified in advance, the variance should be proposed at preliminary plat stage and be included for consideration during plan review and public hearing. Variances from the standards in this title will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Variances will be granted only upon evidence that the variance demonstrates the following:
• Unusual circumstances or conditions apply to the property and/or the intended use that do not apply generally to other property in the same vicinity or district; and
• Such variance is necessary for the preservation and enjoyment of a substantial property right of the developer possessed by the owners of other properties in the same vicinity or district; and
• The authorization of such variance will not be materially detrimental to the public welfare or injurious to property in the vicinity or district in which the property is located; and
• Special conditions and circumstances do not result from the actions of the developer; and
• The granting of such variance will not adversely affect the realization of the Kittitas County Comprehensive Plan, Long-Range Transportation Plan or this title.”
“Prior to the Growth Management Act, there were numerous roads and driveways approved in this county that have no standards at all,” Cook said. “So, it’s not uncommon to have some of our roads in this county that far exceed current standards.”
“At the end of the day ... it’s Fire Command that kills firemen, not our roads,” Cook said. “They make a decision to send people into those areas. And then to turn around and try and blame Public Works for not going back and retroactively fixing existing road grades, that’s interesting to me when we are not the ones that are making decisions to send firefighters into those bad areas.”
“The issue is, you know we want to create a system where, you know, we can do our jobs with a reasonable level of assurance that, you know, if we do our jobs right, that we’re going home at night,” Elliott said. “Sometimes we do stupid stuff and we get hurt or we get killed and that’s on us. But we don’t want the infrastructure in the community to be laid out in a way that ... sort of promotes that.”
“We’re not against development. We are against development that sacrifices safety for money or aesthetics, especially if it violates the International Fire Code that Kittitas County adopted,” Schmidt said in an April 25 email to the Daily Record.
The Kittitas County Board of Commissioners declined to comment on the letter sent by Schmidt, as the letter was not addressed to the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners.
In a previous comment provided on April 5, Kittitas County Commissioner Cory Wright said “I expect and presume safety is a prime consideration for all road variance requests. The Board is not involved in the variance process as any resulting appeals are heard by the Hearing Examiner.”