The Kittitas County Fire Chiefs Association has raised their concerns about existing road variance procedures within Kittitas County’s government.

According to a letter obtained by a Daily Record public records request sent to Kittitas County’s Dan Carlson the director of Community Development Services and the Variance Committee from the Kittitas County Fire Chiefs Association President Brandon Schmidt on April 13, the fire chiefs are seeing variances granted “strictly for aesthetic or economic reasons with no consideration as to mitigation of risk.”


