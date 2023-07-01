Support Local Journalism


The U.S. Department of Justice Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref announced June 28 that the department will be creating a Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Regional Outreach Program that will permanently place 10 attorneys and coordinators in five designated regions across the county to aid prevention and responses to missing or murdered Indigenous people, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Washington.

“This new program mobilizes the Justice Department’s resources to combat the crisis of Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons, which has shattered the lives of victims, their families and entire Tribal communities,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the release.


