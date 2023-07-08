...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures 99 to 101 degrees.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. It will be warm
tonight with temperatures tonight only falling to the mid to
upper 60s.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Citizens in Cle Elum and Ellensburg will have the opportunity to participate in a town hall meeting and Q&A with their 13th district representatives on Tuesday, July 11.
Contributed by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce
Representatives Tom Dent and Alex Ybarra, and Sen. Judy Warnick will be present for a town hall at the Centennial Center in Cle Elum from 4-6 p.m. July 11, followed by an additional town hall at Ellensburg City Hall from 7-9 p.m. the same day.