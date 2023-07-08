13th District Representatives - 1

Citizens in Cle Elum and Ellensburg will have the opportunity to participate in a town hall meeting and Q&A with their 13th district representatives on Tuesday, July 11. 

 Contributed by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce

Representatives Tom Dent and Alex Ybarra, and Sen. Judy Warnick will be present for a town hall at the Centennial Center in Cle Elum from 4-6 p.m. July 11, followed by an additional town hall at Ellensburg City Hall from 7-9 p.m. the same day.


