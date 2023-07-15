Cle Elum Town Hall with 13 District Officials

Cle Elum area residents were able to speak on issues that impact them, including the 47 Degrees North project by Sun Communities, at a town hall with their 13th District officials. 

 By NOAH WRIGHT staff writer

Officials for the 13th District addressed comments and questions of Cle Elum area residents at a town hall on July 11. One of the topics brought to the officials was the proposed 47 Degrees North project by Sun Communities.

The project has been a large point of contention for local residents, with public comment periods for every Cle Elum City Council meeting lined with residents speaking against the development.


