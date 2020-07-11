CORRECTION: FISH Food Bank article DAILY RECORD STAFF Jul 11, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In the July 8 Daily Record article titled, “Weathering the storm,” FISH Food Bank Director Peggy Morache was quoted as saying the Fred Meyer fundraiser money was going to Northwest Harvest. The funds go to Second Harvest’s Feeding America program. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Harvest Peggy Morache Fish Food Bank Social Service Fund Money Article Northwest Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Activate Your Online Account Today Activate Don't have an account? Become a member today for less than $15.17/month and get your news any way you want it! Subscribe Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCity approves permanent tribute to Black Lives Matter with road markerNew taproom hosting unique brews in downtown EllensburgAssisted-living facility staff member tests positive for COVIDEllensburg Rodeo cancelled for the safety of the communityKittitas County burn ban goes into effect SaturdayKittitas County has COVID cases associated with a second long-term care facilityRepairs to hole in Vantage Bridge will cause lane closure over weekendHackett steps down from Ellensburg School BoardLetter: Exercising First Amendment rights on Ellensburg street cornerLetter: Clay Myers has proven his ability to serve as Kittitas County Sheriff Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter