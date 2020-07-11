Support Local Journalism


In the July 8 Daily Record article titled, “Weathering the storm,” FISH Food Bank Director Peggy Morache was quoted as saying the Fred Meyer fundraiser money was going to Northwest Harvest. The funds go to Second Harvest’s Feeding America program.

