Correction Oct 27, 2021

Ellensburg Parks and Recreation Director Brad Case was misquoted in regard to whether city officials consider the Ellensburg Skate Park to be unsafe in an article published in Tuesday's Daily Record. City officials consider the skate park safe and emphasize that users are recommended to take safety precautions, wear proper gear, when using the facility.