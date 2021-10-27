Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ellensburg Parks and Recreation Director Brad Case was misquoted in regard to whether city officials consider the Ellensburg Skate Park to be unsafe in an article published in Tuesday’s Daily Record. City officials consider the skate park safe and emphasize that users are recommended to take safety precautions, wear proper gear, when using the facility.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.