The Central Washington University Museum of Culture and Environment is hosting a series on wildland fires, according to a news release.
The first event is a community roundtable titled, “Facing Fire: A Discussion About Working in Wildland Fire.”
The event is 5:30 p.m. Thursday, and will give community members the opportunity to understand how people on the frontlines of wildland fire do the work they do. It will also showcase the diverse perspectives that fire managers (along with others involved in wildland fire) use to make sense of critical situations.
The second event is at 5:30 p.m. on March 12, where Jason Emsley, Department of Natural Resources Landowner Assistance Forester, will help attendees better understand the fire risks within the community. He will discuss the dynamic nature of wildfire, as well as practical, everyday means for better preparing our spaces for fire.
The MCE is located in Dean Hall on the CWU campus, 1200 Wildcat Way. The MCE is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 am. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Parking on the CWU campus is free after 4:30 p.m. and on weekends. For more information, email museum@cwu.edu or call 509-963-2313.