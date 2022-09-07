...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas
Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Unstable and dry conditions with gusty winds could
cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to
more easily spread.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas
Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Unstable and dry conditions with gusty winds could
cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to
more easily spread.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
The news that a portion (up to $10,000) of college debt will be forgiven was of intense interest in Ellensburg — the home of Central Washington University where many of the students are in the process of accumulating debt or recently left with degrees and debt.
While this news is a relief to people with college debt, this approach is a roundabout method of addressing the underlying issue of college costs.
Over the past few decades, the cost of college has gradually shifted onto students (and their parents/families).
Since the 1970s, states (including Washington) reduced their contributions to higher education funding. This trend accelerated in Washington state in the 2000s.
In 1988, a college student paid 18% of the cost of a degree and Washington state covered 82%. In 2019 the student share rose to 64% while the state’s dropped to 36%.
This shift in the cost share coincided with a dramatic increase in college costs (tuition and room and board).
Baby boomers benefited from a state-supported higher ed system, which kept the cost of college and debt loads for students down. It enabled people to “work their way through school.”
There have been other changes to financial aid over the years that made college a family debt crisis. A college student cannot file as an independent before the age of 24. Regardless of whether a student moves out and lives independently, until the age of 24 the parents are expected to financially support their child’s college education.
While there are low-cost loan options for students, parents end up taking out loans at 8%.
But parents are not legally required to pay a percentage of their child’s college costs. That means the expected parent debt load ends up being picked up by the student.
An off-mark criticism of the debt relief effort was that it benefits wealthy people. The children of wealthy people do not go into debt to pay for college.
College debt relief primarily benefits middle-class families. Children from low-income families qualify for Pell Grants and other need-based awards. State schools, in particular, focus on need-based rather than merit-based awards for students.
Middle-class families — in too high an income category for need-based and far too low to foot the full bill — take the brunt of the escalating cost-of-college hit.
Forgiving college debt is an inefficient approach to controlling the cost of college.
If the goal is to not burden young people with massive debt upon college graduation (giving them the same benefit as past generations), then control the cost of college by restoring state support.
Periodic debt purges make good political theater but do nothing to provide cost certainty and stability to higher education.