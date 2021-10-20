Election 2021: Candidates seek school board seats By DAILY RECORD STAFF Oct 20, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 David Dick Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Daily Record attempted to send candidate questionnaires to every candidate in a contested race on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.Many candidates did not provide any contact information in their filing information, either phone number or email with Kittitas County or the state.Attempts were made to find contact information through other sources. The responses published are from those candidates who responded to the candidate questionnaires. Below are the responses from candidates running for positions on the Ellensburg School Board and the Thorp School Board.Ellensburg School Board Position 5-at largeName: Hilda Peña-Alfaro, Ph.D.Position sought: Ellensburg School Board Position 5-at largeOccupation: Central Washington University professorYears in the community: 4What factors motivated you to seek this office?I have been working in Education for over 25 years as a teacher, administrator and entrepreneur.Education is my passion and I have dedicated my life to teaching and learning at different levels and in different countries. To me, public education should be inclusive and very high quality; furthermore, education needs to be about the well-being of all our children, our teenagers, and our community as a whole. All students deserve the opportunity to be educated, to be appreciated and to find a path to succeed in life.I moved to Ellensburg several years ago. Since my arrival, this beautiful community has welcomed me and my family with open arms. Ellensburg is a place where people care for each other, and we deserve an outstanding school system.With a bachelor’s Degree in International Relations, a master’s Degree in Business and Economics and a Ph.D. in Cultural Literacy and Language from the University of Texas, I possess a diverse educational background that provides a distinct and empathetic perspective to the educational issues we are facing.By the end of your term, what is one goal you want to be able to tell voters that you achieved?The Ellensburg School District subscribe to the highest levels of professional and personal conduct and performance.As a board member I pledge to focus on student’s achievement as my primary responsibility. I will continue providing leadership centered on promoting student’s achievement through planning, advocacy, policy setting and monitoring of performance, so each and every student succeeds. It is important to ensure that decisions on curriculum instruction are guided by objective data analysis.Currently it exists an achievement gap among our students. This is something that every teacher, parents and administrator care for because we all have a sincere, authentic and caring approach for education. It is very important that we, as a District, produce data in order to know what exactly needs improvement. Accountability is key.Another important factor is the wellbeing of our teachers. As a board member I will contribute to continue creating a supportive school leadership. It is important to recognize how dedicated our teachers are and how committed they are to their work. As a board member I pledge to support them by offering them the resources they need and a range of professional development opportunities at every level.The county’s population grew by 17% in the past decade. If growth continues at that pace, what needs to be done to manage the impact on the services the office you seek provides to the community?Our community is a reflection of our country. The first challenge we face is to have the infrastructure to serve our growing population. The resources are scarce, and the state funds are very limited.Currently we have a new school, Mont Steward, and we are on the verge of opening a new elementary: Ida Nason Aronica. The opening of these new facilities made evident that we have a transportation system that does not provide the services our students need. There is also work that need to be done with the city regarding better access to those facilities.Our current transportation service does not provide service for all students to attend extracurricular activities. We also face problems regarding time gaps and part of this issue is the shortage of bus drivers and the lack of school boundaries.Last year, the district started working on the transportation issue. A consulting firm was hired to assess the situation and to provide solutions regarding the time gaps. After six community listening sessions, and after listening to the concerns raised by parents, teachers and students, the school district is creating a committee to make decisions about school boundaries. I believe that together we will be able to find a solution to the problem.Together we can make a difference.Also seeking the position: Michael Rowley Position sought: Thorp School Board Position 3Name: Anne CubiliePosition sought: Thorp School Board Position 3Occupation: Executive-Director, William O. Douglas Honors College, Central Washington UniversityYears in the community: 8What factors motivated you to seek this office?I currently serve as Chair of the Thorp School Board, am a career educator, and have always believed in public service. My grandfather was born and raised in Kittitas Valley and after finding my position at Central eight years ago I was eager to become involved in support of my local community. My daughter attends Thorp Schools, and I am particularly dedicated to putting my skills and experience to use ensuring Thorp has a growing and thriving school.Even before my election to the Board, I was active in supporting the school by leading the creation two new multi-age elementary classes at Thorp. I co-wrote the proposal for the establishment of the new classes and served as the community representative on the Thorp Schools committee that approved the descriptions for these classes, which give educational choices to our families. I also chaired the community committee for the hiring of the current Thorp Schools superintendent, and I am a member of the General Advisory Committee for the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program at the school. By continuing to serve on the School Board, I will help ensure the financial stability of the school, work to support and build educational opportunities like the CTE and Farm to School programs, and put my years of experience in strategic planning and educational policy to work for Thorp.By the end of your term, what is one goal you want to be able to tell voters that you achieved?During my current term on the Board, we approved the creation of the Farm to School program and the development of CTE curriculum. By the end of my next term, my goal is for the Farm to School program and the CTE curriculum to be fully in place, thriving, and providing strong educational opportunities for all of our students. I believe the most important job of school board members is to make sure all students in the school have as much opportunity for learning as possible. The CTE curriculum and Farm to School initiative were developed with advice and support from many members of the Thorp community – from local farmers, community members and business people to parents, students and teachers. The ongoing involvement of these stakeholders helps make sure the programs are relevant to our community’s jobs and local careers and provide students with necessary skills and understanding to move forward after high school. The Farm to School program will provide students with a blend of classroom learning and real-world experience, through programs like agricultural robotics. Next year, we will apply for an implementation grant from the USDA to help the district use our nursery and garden to grow food for our school lunch program. The Pacific Education Institute named Thorp Schools the 2021 FieldSTEM School of the Year for this program. The coming years are also crucial for CTE at Thorp, as we work on industry certifications for CTE instructors and dual-credit courses with Yakima Valley College.The county’s population grew by 17% in the past decade. If growth continues at that pace, what needs to be done to manage the impact on the services the office you seek provides to the community?As a school board member, one of my priorities is financial stewardship and fiscal responsibility to the community. Thorp School District is very responsible with its budget, applying for and receiving grants, making sure school buildings are maintained and improved and ensuring there is a small reserve. Growth within the school district, if it means more students moving to the school, presents Thorp with an opportunity to grow its in-district student population without needing to build more infrastructure. This year, Thorp Schools is running its levies at the same rate as in past years, and almost 50% of enrollment is out of district. Although Thorp needs to keep overall enrollment below a certain level to maintain its funding as a designated small, rural school, it has room to grow its in-district enrollment by shrinking out-of-district enrollment as demand increases. More in-district student growth would help support ongoing budgetary stability without needing to ask the community for new bond or levy funding for new buildings or educational programming. Thorp Schools can accommodate new families moving into the district, and I would welcome the opportunities for additional educational and sports programming that could accompany this in-district growth.Also seeking the position: David MuratoreThorp School Board Position 5Name: Genevieve GillmanPosition sought: Thorp School Board Position 5Occupation: Professional Real Estate BrokerYears in the community: Grew up spending summers here as my step-dad was born and raised in Cle Elum. I moved to the Thorp Community officially 4 years ago.What factors motivated you to seek this office?To be able to make a difference for our small community and to have input in what is happening in our local school.By the end of your term, what is one goal you want to be able to tell voters that you achieved?I would like to have achieved transparency between the school board and the community, encourage open dialogue with school families and the school board and to continue to build the life skills programs that Thorp is known for.The county’s population grew by 17% in the past decade. If growth continues at that pace, what needs to be done to manage the impact on the services the office you seek provides to the community?As a school we need to be prepared for more students entering the school district and the impact this will have on our community. 