The Ellensburg School District is not backing down from charging local youth sports groups for facility use, but it is offering discounts.
The user fee system replaced the Community Schools program, which ended this past fall.
Kelly Kronbauer, executive director of student service and operations, presented the extended explanation of the fee structure to the Ellensburg School Board at its meeting on Tuesday. The board approved the fee structure in the fall.
The fee was not charged to users in the fall. Public notice and criticism did not surface until earlier this month.
“We earlier in the fall, and even into the summer had some discussions about facilities and we had brought policy forward where we reviewed it. … A lot of people did not participate in that or know that we had done that.”
Kronbauer said the district has had a facility fee schedule for decades. The difference is in the implementation.
The fee structure breaks users into groups.
Scouts, Campfire, polling places, political caucuses, governmental groups (military, Peace Corp, Americorp), and 4-H are not charged. Kronbauer said the district is federally required to provide free space to Scouts and Campfire.
The district has interlocal agreements with the city of Ellensburg Parks and Recreation and Central Washington University so those entities can use each other’s facilities.
The group charged, which was not previously charged, includes fee-based, non-governmental youth sports and adult recreation groups. That category includes AAU, Grid Kids, Synergy (softball), youth wrestling, KC Thunder (volleyball) and a 6 a.m. open gym basketball group.
Kronbauer said the youth sports groups will still be charged but at a reduced rate depending n the percentage of Ellensburg School District children participating in the program.
The reduction schedule is:
• 0% to 25% ESD students (discount 15%)
• 26% to 50% ESD students (discount 30%)
• 51% to 75% ESD students (discount 45%)
• 76% to 99% ESD students (discount 60%)
• 100% ESD Students (discount 75%)
Kronbauer said the district did not do a good job explaining the discounts previously, as a result, “there have been some overinflated numbers floated online.”
Fees charged to groups varies depending on the facilities used. Kronbauer said the primary use of the facilities is by teams needing practice, but not games or tournaments.
“Our old policy provided free space for practices, but full payment with no discount for games and tournament,” Kronbauer said. “What we found when we analyzed it is we were generating almost no money.”
Grid Kids has the most extensive use with the football field for practices and games, in addition to the use of the press box and scoreboard.
Kronbauer said the fee is to help cover salaries/benefits of facilities coordinator, custodial and janitorial, snow plowing, utilities, repair/maintenance, equipment for athletic groups, security and physical fieldwork.
Brian McKean, a Grid Kids organizer, thanked Kronbauer for clarification on the charges, but said the fee would create financial hurdle for some kids to play football.
The league fee is $135. McKean said an additional $15 was charged this year to cover expenses.
“This year gave out 13 scholarship,” McKean said. “This $20 to $30 extra dollars per person is actually going to be $50 to $60 per person who can pay for it. It may not seem like a lot but it is, especially when we have to give out that many scholarships.
“It’s disheartening to me we could lose out on a lot of kids. If I have to charge $200, we’re definitely going to lose out on a lot of people. We do our fundraising. We do everything we can to minimize the costs, but now we’re going to have to do that much more fundraising just to have the season we had last year.”
ADULT OFFERINGS
Kronbauer said one of the more challenging groups to fit into the fee structure were adults accustomed to open gym — one group played at 6 a.m.
A meeting between Kronbauer and city officials helped resolve that problem
“I asked if is there any way can collaborate together with this interlocal agreement so we can give you the interlocal agreement to the city so the city could offer recreational groups to adults and for families. They really loved the idea so I am really proud to tell you that pickleball, there’s going to be open gym basketball, going to be recreation open gyms and also family basketball open gym and they’re going to start.”
Kronbauer said after the first of the year, the city will start this program using Ellensburg School District facilities free to city residents.