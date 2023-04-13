An official ballot drop box located at the Kittitas County Courthouse is one of many methods residents can submit their votes and participate in the democratic processes in Kittitas County. A new $80,000 grant will help the county improve and expand upon election security and accessibility.
Across the United States, there has been a growing public interest in the security and increased accessibility of elections. A new grant for Kittitas County will assist the county in providing for greater election security investments.
The Washington Secretary of State Office has approved up to $80,000 in grant funds toward election security investments for the Kittitas County Auditor’s Office.
The new grant will help the county improve physical security improvements to the Elections Center, provide additional staff training and increase accessibility.
“You know, taking the time to say ‘How is our democracy safe?’ as I believe it is,” Kittitas County Commissioner Cory Wright said. “Whether you vote, whether you believe it or not, it always takes ... that sense of vigilance to make sure that people who say and are entrusted with (elections) duty are following through.”
In the modern age, elections have a large digital footprint. Currently, Kittitas County uses fiber to connect with the Secretary of State’s Office to provide quicker election results.
The new grant, which is part of coordination between the Auditor’s Office and the county’s IT offices will provide a new digital fail-safe to ensure the county’s connection to the state office has a backup on election night, Kittitas County Auditor Bryan Elliott said.
He is not yet sure what service the county’s IT Department will partner with for the project.
“It’s not just counting and marking, you need data connections back to the Secretary of State’s Office. So, this (grant) is going to ensure that if fiber goes down (election night), we have a satellite connection,” Wright said.
“So, it’s building that extra layer because along with election accuracy, there’s also a timeliness. People want to know when these results come in, how fast can we get them counted.”
The grant request was entirely initiated by the Auditor’s Office, Wright said.
The county expects additional investments in 2024 and 2025. The funding is already allocated, but will not become available until the current grant cycle closes on June 30 and the next one opens on July 1, Elliott said.
“Kittitas County does an excellent job in securing our ballots and providing transparency and access to voters,” he said. “I look forward to leveraging these grants.”
The Auditor’s Office is currently in an exploratory phase to see how future funding can best be used at minimal cost to the county to expand on election security and accessibility.
“I think our Auditor’s Office, both with our new auditor and our previous auditor had a good record of searching out external funding to ensure that our elections held in this county were secure, transparent and accessible for all folks,” Wright said.
To address any potential concerns with elections and their transparency, the Auditor’s Office has obtained new equipment that will allow Kittitas County residents to see not just the counting of ballots, but also how ballots are challenged, Wright said.
“I think (it is) an important part for folks to understand that ballots get scrutiny, and there’s a process that goes through every election to ensure that there’s a review of those,” Wright said.
Wright commends the county and Auditor’s Office efforts in maintaining and improving upon election security, transparency and accessibility.
“We have all mail-in voting,” Wright said. “You can register up to the day of the election, including on the day of the election, and there are polling places available throughout the county. We have drop boxes located throughout the county.”
Over the past few years, Wright has received phone calls from his constituents about election fairness, he said. He would refer curious or concerned residents to the Auditor’s Office for assistance.
“That’s sort of the legacy (of the Auditor’s Office) is that they have run fair and honest elections,” Wright said. “I’m very confident that our county has done an exemplary job doing that.”